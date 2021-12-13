‘He spit on me,’ says ex-wife of former Justice Secretary Pedro Eurico in new allegations of rape and domestic violence | Pernambuco

Retired economist Maria Eduarda Marques de Carvalho filed new accusations against her ex-husband, the former Pernambuco Secretary of Justice Pedro Eurico, to whom she was married for 25 years. In an exclusive interview with Fantastic , aired this Sunday (12), she stated that she was the victim of recurrent rapes and told details of the aggression routine: “he spit on me”.

The first complaint of domestic violence against the lawyer was made by Maria Eduarda to TV Globo on Tuesday (7). With the repercussions, Pedro Eurico resigned from the position he had occupied for six years. His defense will ask that new witnesses be heard in the investigation phase.

In an interview with reporter Monica Silveira, Maria Eduarda recalled the series of violence suffered during her relationship with Pedro Eurico. The first aggression happened when the two were still in love.

“The first aggression I suffered was inside my house. He grabbed me by the head by the neck, pulled my hair, put my head in the closet in the bedroom and I fell down, fainting,” said the economist.

The two resumed their relationship and were married. “He sent a lot of flowers, he was very kind,” he said. After a time of supposed peace, the aggressions always happened again.

“He spat at me. was passing by him, you know that thing that the person pulls and spits out? He spat at me. I said: what is this?” he recalled.

Asked about the violence that most shocked during the 25 years of relationship, Maria Eduarda said that it was the recurrent rapes.

“What shocked me the most? The rape, sexual violence, him forcing me to have intercourse whenever he wanted. Several times. He would pull me violently, take my clothes off violently. I did it: but I don’t want it now, I don’t I want it, and he said that he wanted more at that time. I cried at the time, during the act, I cried. For me it was the most frightening, the most violent to me,” he lamented.

The economist claims to have registered nine police reports during the marriage. In all these complaints, she says that she was pressured by him to withdraw the complaints.

“At times, he said that it would be worse if he continued with the complaint, that he had a name to look after and that he would leave me alone. He sent this document [para retirar as queixas] ready,” he completed.

The marriage only ended in February this year, when Maria Eduarda left home and went to live with her mother. She says she hasn’t left home sooner for fear of constant death threats.

“He calmly said to me that I wasn’t going to get it [me separar], that he wouldn’t leave me alone, that it would be worse, that he could not kill me, but kill my child. [Dizia] that an accident was going to happen to me and that it would seem like a fluke,” he recalled.

In addition to the accusations and evidence, the attacks suffered by Maria Eduarda had witnesses. Also in an interview with Fantástico, the son of Maria Eduarda’s first marriage, Geraldo José Carvalho Cisneiros, recalled the times when his ex-stepfather used him to blackmail his own mother.

“I would pick me up from school and go around with me. During this period, I would call her to say I was with me, I wanted her to [mainha] come back to him. Used us, used. Always,” he said.

The domestic worker who worked for the couple, Jordânia Dias Pontes, reported, in an interview, the various attacks she witnessed. In a statement to the police, the maid said that Pedro Eurico locked her inside the apartment so as not to prevent the beatings.

“He was always running after her indoors and hitting her. I screamed. I always screamed,” he said.

Jordan remembers the greatest aggression he has ever witnessed.

“He gave her so much, but so much for her, that the braces, at the time she wore braces, her lips were stuck to the braces and blood was coming down. I cried with her,” he recalled.

On another occasion, Maria Eduarda had a crisis of pain caused by fibromyalgia. Jordan recalled that Pedro Eurico cursed his then wife and told her to get up to go to work. “Then he came up to her and kicked her and spat in her face,” he added.

The first time he spoke to TV Globo, on Tuesday (7), Maria Eduarda had already reported other physical and psychological aggressions. “He hit, punched, kicked. Whole life. He always hit me”, he declared. The economist has registered ten police reports against Pedro Eurico since 2000, the last in November.

The economist said, exclusively to TV Globo, which gathers a series of evidence against her ex-husband. One of them is an audio in which Pedro Eurico makes death threats to his ex-wife.

“I had a dream killing you. I’m not going to live that anymore. It ends up being crazy,” he said, on the recording. Through a note, Pedro Eurico informed that the conversation was exposed “out of context”.

After Maria Eduarda’s first accusations, Pedro Eurico, who had been the Secretary of Justice and Human Rights since 2015, handed over the position, with the justification of “preserving the institution and dedicating myself to my defense and the due clarification of the facts, along with the competent authorities”. Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) accepted the request and dismissed the former secretary.

Two days later, on Thursday (9), the police said they had concluded the investigation against former secretary Pedro Eurico.

The result of the investigations was not reported by the corporation, which claimed to comply with a series of laws. Maria Eduarda’s defense claims that the former secretary was indicted for five crimes: rape, bodily harm, harassment, psychological violence and non-compliance with protective measures.

Entities defending women’s rights and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-PE) demanded punishment for the former secretary. “It has to be zero tolerance,” stated deputy and delegate Gleide Angelo (PSB).

Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) spoke for the first time on the allegations of domestic violence, on Friday (10), and asked for an investigation into the facts. “We are against any type of violence, we reject it. And everything has to be duly verified within the legal state of law”, he stated.

On Saturday (10), the former secretary returned to defend himself. In an interview with TV Globo, Pedro Eurico’s defense said he would ask for statements from new witnesses.