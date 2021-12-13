HIV cure: pharmaceutical company to start human trials in 2022

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS, its acronym in English) is a infectious disease caused by Virus of Human Immunodeficiency (HIV, the acronym in English), which attacks the immune system, responsible for the body’s defense. These incurable conditions affect approximately 37.6 million people worldwide, according to 2020 data from UNAIDS Brazil (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS in the country). The good news is: the days until the end of disease may be counted.

+ World AIDS Day: see myths and truths about the disease

+ Anvisa approves new treatment for HIV with just one pill

British multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is hoping to find a cure for HIV by 2030. Human trials are expected to begin next year. The information is from “IFLSscience”.

“Our ultimate goal is always the cure for HIV. I hope to contribute to getting there by 2030, if not sooner,” said Kimberly Smith, head of research and development at the company.

Current treatments

Currently, treatments are the only way to provide people with quality of life. HIV positive. Starting treatment early can guarantee better results, such as remaining asymptomatic. The treatment aims to control the virus in the body, preventing the symptoms of AIDS, from antiretroviral therapy appropriate and indicated individually, based on national and international protocols.

