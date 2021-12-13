Honda comes out on top in another farewell to F1 and does not rule out return

Alongside Red Bull, Honda made a comeback in F1 (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Whatever the outcome of the 2021 Formula 1 season, it’s possible to say that Honda comes out on top in the outcome of yet another cycle in Formula 1. At the end of 2014, when it was preparing to return to the Worlds as an engine supplier McLaren, barely managed to walk in session with Stoffel Vandoorne at the Abu Dhabi tests. Seven years later, the Japanese brand made a comeback and, alongside Red Bull, fights for the world title against Mercedes, the hegemonic force of F1 exactly since 2014, when the hybrid era began.

Between 2015 and 2017, with McLaren, Honda reaped failures, many criticisms and was a laughingstock for the lack of power and reliability of its engine. A year behind in comparison with its other competitors — Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault — Sakura’s automaker saw the collapse of a relationship that was heralded as a return to a winning past and ended in a melancholy divorce. It’s impossible to think, therefore, in Fernando Alonso’s phrase right in Honda’s home race, at the 2015 Japan GP: “GP2 engine! GP2 engine!” cried the two-time champion.

The split with McLaren opened the opportunity for a new relationship in Formula 1. Honda did not give up on being victorious again and forged ties with Red Bull. In the first year of transition, in 2018, it supplied its engines to Toro Rosso, today AlphaTauri, still under the shadow of mistrust, which was overcome with work and expressive improvements.

Vandoorne only managed five laps in two days of testing in 2014 in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Honda Racing)

Starting in 2019, Honda and Red Bull teamed up for good. The partnership bore fruit in the first year, with three victories achieved by Max Verstappen, in addition to the podiums of Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly with Toro Rosso.

2020 was strong again, with two wins for Verstappen and a triumph for Gasly with AlphaTauri at the Italian GP. But in October of last year, Honda announced the decision to leave Formula 1 again. However, the withdrawal was scheduled for the end of 2021, the year of the definitive redemption of the brand founded by Soichiro Honda.

There have been ten wins so far and a total of 23 podiums in a remarkable campaign. The comeback was celebrated by Masashi Yamamoto, Honda director for Formula 1, in an exclusive interview with BIG PRIZE.

Honda says goodbye to F1 again this Sunday when it can be champion again (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

“It’s great to have all this success after a few seasons with a lot of problems, so we put together all possible efforts to make a competitive RB16B on our last one to give Max the chance to battle Mercedes,” said the engineer. “I am really happy. There was an evolution of the chassis from the RB16 to the RB16B, Honda came up with new updates and these factors were fundamental to improve the car’s performance”, stated Yamamoto-san.

The chance to return to being Formula 1 world champion after 30 years is seen as an encouragement and also an answer to those who discredited Honda’s work in recent seasons. “We decided to leave in October of last year, but we wanted to come out on top. Although we tried hard, not everyone was expecting this. We need to continue at this level to, who knows, end the season with a good result”.

Led by Masashi Yamamoto, Honda bids farewell from above in F1 (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Recently, Porsche and Audi, from the Volkswagen Group, have shown interest in putting their brands in Formula 1 due to the change that is projected for 2026 regarding the regulation of engines. Honda, in turn, leaves the scene, but without ruling out a comeback at some point.

“We are going to assess the opportunities that appear in the future, many Honda engineers will leave Formula 1, and maybe they can come back at another time. We don’t rule out anything, it could happen eventually”, he concluded.

