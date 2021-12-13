Horner promises “Red Bull for life” to Latifi

Christian Horner pledged Red Bull for life to Nicholas Latifi (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull savors an epic achievement that represented the end of an eight-year fast. But the story of the Abu Dhabi GP last Sunday (12) would be different if the safety car hadn’t happened when there were five laps to go. The yellow flag was caused by the crash suffered by Nicholas Latifi on the guardrail at turn 14 after a dispute with Mick Schumacher. The entry of SC made Red Bull call Max Verstappen to switch from hard to soft tires and go after Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman started the restart on the last lap, passed his rival, won the race and won the Formula 1 world title.

Ecstatic over Max’s conquest, Christian Horner was in a good mood when talking about Latifi. “He’s going to get a load of Red Bull for life, for sure,” joked the British manager.

Unexpected key character in defining the title, the Canadian Williams regretted being at the center of discussions after the accident that changed the story of the season. “It was never my intention and I can only apologize for influencing and creating an opportunity. But then again, I made a mistake,” said the owner of car #6.

Red Bull celebrates a title that hasn’t come since 2013 (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The Red Bull boss, on the other hand, when talking about the outcome of the season, understands that luck came at the right time after several incidents that could have helped Verstappen to have been champion much earlier. Like the puncture in the tire when the Dutchman was leading the Azerbaijani GP, the ‘strike’ caused by Valtteri Bottas at the start of the Hungarian GP and the controversial incident with Hamilton in the first lap of the British GP.

“We needed a little luck. We felt that we were unlucky at the beginning of the year, in Silverstone and Budapest, it was all against us. Also in Azerbaijan, with Max having a flat tire. We feel, finally, with that final card, that we had that luck with the safety-car, and Max did it right”, he highlighted.

Nicholas Latifi and the accident that changed the story of the F1 2021 title decision (Video: DAZN)

As for the race itself at Yas Marina, Horner knows he has a lot to thank Latifi for, as he understands that, under normal conditions, Red Bull would not be able to reach the pace set by Mercedes with Hamilton.

“I think Mercedes had a faster car than us. We had a bad start, and Max launched into turn 6. We felt the stewards’ tough play for not having regained the position. But after that, we just didn’t have the rhythm to follow Lewis,” he explained.

Another character who was instrumental in helping Verstappen in his quest for the title was teammate Sergio Pérez, who executed Red Bull’s so-called ‘Plan B’, ran the track longer before pit-stop and held back. Hamilton fighting a hard and loyal battle with the seven-time world champion.

“Checo Pérez did a wonderful job of bringing Max back into the game, he was a brilliant teammate. And so, in the end, with the safety-car, we needed something from the motorsport gods, and we got it today”, he celebrated.

In the end, Horner concluded by recalling that Verstappen’s achievement was not just a reflection of the last race, but of a successful journey throughout 2021. it’s only about today, but for the whole year, and I think Max was amazing all year. He drove with his heart and he did it again today”, cheered the head of a Red Bull that is once again celebrating a world title in Formula 1.

