Hospital da Unimed will feature features of the Germanic architecture of Rondônia; see details of the work – The Present

The new Unimed General Hospital (HGU) in Marechal Cândido Rondon, conceived by Unimed Costa Oeste, was created with the purpose of bringing to the West of Paraná a humanized and welcoming treatment for users, in addition to aligning the building’s parameters with the city’s regional particularities.

The hospital will have two-bed wards to offer privacy and comfort not only to patients, but also to their families. “The admission will house individual rooms, which will offer an exclusive experience in hospital care and hospitality, as well as a suite that will raise these levels to other horizons”, reveals the architect responsible for the hospital’s architectural project, Eduardo Nishitani.

Furthermore, the building will combine functionality and efficiency, important characteristics for the occupational health and emergency care sectors. “In addition to offering reduced operational paths for its employees, it will have the operational flexibility necessary to adapt its operation to new epidemiological conditions such as those we have experienced recently,” explains Nishitani.

The architect highlights that, in addition to operational flexibility, the hospital is being prepared for the future. “With immense growth potential, the establishment will be able to easily house the most modern diagnostic imaging equipment, as well as having a growth potential of more than double its current projected area, being able to count on highly complex sectors such as ICUs”, he points out. .

Access control

According to Nishitani, the HGU in Marechal Rondon will have a circulation system that controls the flow of people. “A way to guarantee not only the necessary privacy for employees, but also to ensure that flows do not mix, which could bring risks to patients, as well as to employees. This way, a visitor will never be lost and will arrive in the kitchen by accident. All possible accesses for this will need permission or some formal access control”, he points out.

Surgery Center

The hospital’s operating room, according to the architect, will offer the necessary conditions for complex surgeries in rooms of more than 36 square meters, as well as being able to meet simplified and high-speed schedules, such as day-hospital surgeries, that is, when the stay in the hospital environment is as short as possible, bringing benefits to the patient. “This is the most modern form of hospitalization in surgical treatment that allows for a short hospital stay”, he explains.

support sectors

But a hospital does not live only on assistance. The support sectors, he says, will be fully prepared to absorb the needs generated. “With a complete industrial kitchen, the hospital will be able to offer patients, caregivers and their employees meals of the highest standard. After each meal, employees can rest on the exclusive external veranda”, he emphasizes.

A health-oriented building, emphasizes the architect, needs to take care of its employees as well as it takes care of its patients. “They are the ones who occupy and daily enjoy the place that is not always filled with pleasant experiences. Thus, in all sectors, as well as in the hospital as a whole, there will be comfort rooms for employees, where they will be able to rest and decompress from the stressful routine experienced by health professionals”, he says.

In addition to amenities such as self-service centers with vending machines (food and beverage vending machines), the hospital will have a small auditorium for approximately 60 people and a playroom. “In addition, it will have architectural elements that converse in a contemporary way with the influence of the local Germanic architecture, an unmistakable characteristic of the Rondonense community”, highlights Nishitani.

expressive in numbers

In numbers, the HGU in Marechal Rondon will occupy an area of ​​5,100 square meters and will be equipped with four large operating rooms, approximately 30 inpatient beds, outpatient clinics, emergency care, imaging center, occupational health clinic, in addition to all the support and infrastructure necessary for its full functioning.

Constructions

The complex that will house the Unimed Hospital will cover an area of ​​20 thousand square meters and will be located on the extension of Avenida Írio Jacob Welp, near the Ring Road.

The forecast is for works to start in early 2022.

Architect responsible for the hospital’s architectural project, Eduardo Nishitani: “The admission will house individual rooms that will offer an exclusive experience in hospital care and hospitality, as well as a suite that will elevate these levels to other horizons” (Photo: Disclosure)

