How Brother Welington’s kidnapping traumatized family

One of the most difficult episodes in the history of Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano was the kidnapping of Welington Camargo, the duo’s brother, who left marks on the family. The crime is portrayed in “É o Amor”, a five-episode Netflix series starring Zezé and her daughter Wanessa.

The singer’s wife, Zilu Godoi, had to move with her children to Miami, in the United States, as she no longer felt safer in Brazil after the crime.

I don’t like to remember that time. It was very shocking. We were expelled from Brazil. Leaving our house, our pets, family, friends to live in a different country for lack of security. Wanessa was sick. Camilla came in shock crying – Zilu Godoi.

The documentary recapitulates the dramatic moments experienced by the family with new testimonies about the case that moved the country at the end of 1998 and beginning of 1999. Wanessa reports that she was supposed to have been kidnapped in her uncle’s place, but the criminals changed their plans .

“The first target was me. They had pictures of me and my schedule, but my luck is that I didn’t have a fixed schedule. It was difficult to keep up. That’s why they gave up”, says the singer.

An interview by Zezé Di Camargo to Gugu Liberato (1959-2019) would have generated interest in the kidnappers to take the brother of the country duo, who has been paralyzed since childhood. “They saw my dad say that Welington was like a son to them,” recalls Wanessa.

Wanessa and Zezé Di Camargo star in Netflix’s ‘É o Amor’ series. Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In the months of arrest, the family received a two-thirds piece of Welington’s ear that was cut off. “It was traumatic,” recalls Wanessa. Zilu, who at the time was married to Zezé, remembers when the singer received the news that his brother had been kidnapped. “Zezé was sitting, destroyed, finished, on a bed. He said: ‘They kidnapped our brother’. Our life turned upside down”, he says.

The most uncomfortable and harmful thing about success was the kidnapping of our brother. For us, who came from nowhere, and suddenly became known… We don’t see meanness in people – Zeze di Camargo.

The kidnapping lasted 94 days and came to an end with the payment of US$300,000 (more than R$1.6 million these days) for the ransom. Welington Camargo was found in a thicket on the side of a road in the metropolitan region of Goiânia. This year, one of the kidnappers was killed in a confrontation with the PM.