How the last field of the edition was formed

Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). As a prize, they were able to choose who they will face in the program’s special fields, both of which were formed on Sunday, but only the first was open for popular vote. And it didn’t stop there, each one still won a 0 km car.

Dynho and MC Gui were the winners of the final exam

Randomly, each was responsible for defining one of the special gardens. Dynho Alves was the head of the second field and began the dynamic by choosing to face Rico Melquiades. Then, he chose Solange Gomes for competition. In the end, Sthe Matos was left for the second field.

The second special garden will open on Monday. The two most voted will go straight to the grand final, the other two will be eliminated.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to stand between Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe?

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

MC Gui will face the first special field alongside Marina Ferrari, Bil Araújo and Aline Mineiro.

Grand final

The grand finale of the 13th edition of the program will take place on Thursday. On Monday, two pedestrians will say goodbye to the millionaire prize and a new farm will be opened. Two more pawns will be eliminated on Tuesday. The four survivors — two from each farm, will form the grand finale of the edition.

On Tuesday, with an exhibition on Wednesday, the former pawns will be back for the traditional ‘last party’, with the finalists.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

Mileide Mihaile: 12th out

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Reunion

The first contact between the confined and the eliminated took place on Sunday afternoon. The ex-pawns returned to Itapecerica da Serra and participated in a secret friend.

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello

The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters

The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters

The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity

The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity

The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity

Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity

The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro back to activity

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons

Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo during activity with pedestrians

The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo return to activity

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos during activity

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile and Dynho at work

Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity

The Farm 2021: Erasmus and Sthe in special activity

The 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo e Rico in activity

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in special activity

The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity

The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Mussinzinho in special activity

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange in activity

The 2021 Farm: Rico and Mileide during activity

The 2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro during special activity

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo returns in special activity

The Farm 2021: Tati and Lari return in special activity

The 2021 Farm: Bil and Tiago during activity

The 2021 Farm: Aline and Marina in special activity

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves at work with ex-peons

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile Returns for Special Activity

The 2021 Farm: Tiago and Bil in special activity

