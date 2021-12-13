How the last field of the edition was formed

Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). As a prize, they were able to choose who they will face in the program’s special fields, both of which were formed on Sunday, but only the first was open for popular vote. And it didn’t stop there, each one still won a 0 km car.

Dynho and MC Gui were the winners of the final exam Image: Playback/RecordTV

Randomly, each was responsible for defining one of the special gardens. Dynho Alves was the head of the second field and began the dynamic by choosing to face Rico Melquiades. Then, he chose Solange Gomes for competition. In the end, Sthe Matos was left for the second field.

The second special garden will open on Monday. The two most voted will go straight to the grand final, the other two will be eliminated.

MC Gui will face the first special field alongside Marina Ferrari, Bil Araújo and Aline Mineiro.

Grand final

The grand finale of the 13th edition of the program will take place on Thursday. On Monday, two pedestrians will say goodbye to the millionaire prize and a new farm will be opened. Two more pawns will be eliminated on Tuesday. The four survivors — two from each farm, will form the grand finale of the edition.

On Tuesday, with an exhibition on Wednesday, the former pawns will be back for the traditional ‘last party’, with the finalists.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 14 Mileide Mihaile: 12th out The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination Play/PlayPlus two / 14 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 14 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 14 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 14 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 14 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 14 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 14 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 14 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 14 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 14 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 14 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus 13 / 14 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus 14 / 14 Dayane Mello: 11th out The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm Play/Playplus

Reunion

The first contact between the confined and the eliminated took place on Sunday afternoon. The ex-pawns returned to Itapecerica da Serra and participated in a secret friend.

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch