How the power of the mind can make you stronger without moving a single muscle – Health

Anyone who thinks that lifting weights at the gym is the only way to get stronger is wrong. (photo: Getty Images)

The idea that we can get stronger even in the comfort of our own sofa seems too good to be true.

But there is real evidence that we can improve our physical performance without moving a muscle—just with “thought power.”

Research shows that so-called “motor imagery”—a technique that basically consists of mental representation of a physical activity—really works.

“We know that motor imagery has several effects. It can improve our accuracy, our speed, our strength. It can really improve all these aspects of our movements,” says cognitive neuroscientist Helen O’Shea, University of Dublin, Ireland .

The technique is used a lot by elite athletes, but you can also give it a try. In a nutshell, just imagine that you are doing a certain exercise, without reproducing it externally.

mental exercise

The latest research shows that combining motor imagery with physical practice is a more efficient way to become a stronger or better athlete than physical training alone.

To practice it effectively, we must visualize the flow and pace of our movements and, in targeted sports, the result we want to achieve.

The benefits of visualization have been used in a variety of activities — from rugby to tennis, and even helping us run faster.

But it’s not just skills that can be improved with the power of thought.

Many of us would like to get stronger, but lifting weights is often hard work for beginners.

The good news is that motor imagery can also be helpful in this case, as it has been shown to improve our muscle strength.

imagine yourself stronger

The idea that you could increase power with your mind comes from studies in the 1990s.

In one, researchers at Louisiana State University, USA, asked a group of women to imagine extending their knees and contracting their quadriceps for five seconds — making sure they didn’t actually do any muscle contractions. .

By the end of the study, their quadriceps strength had increased by an impressive 12.6%.

In a similar experiment carried out by the BBC for a television program a few years ago, it was found that the muscular strength of the participants increased, on average, by about 8%.

Not because the muscles got bigger (they didn’t), but because, after a month of thinking about a specific exercise, they started using more muscle fibers to do the same movement.

The power of the mind

“When you look at motor imagery, it’s a cognitive technique — you don’t expect something like strength gain,” says the neuroscientist.

“(But) when we started to study this area, we found that motor imagery not only improves our ability to move, it actually alters the way our brain works and how our physiology works.”

It is that motor imagery involves not only the conscious parts of our brain — the parts involved in thinking — but also the motor networks responsible for carrying out the activity.

This technique teaches us to stimulate our muscles in a more specific and efficient way, so as not to waste energy.

“It’s not that you gain muscle mass. Because that’s why we still need physical practice, for muscle mass,” explains O’Shea.

“But the impulse to these muscles from the electrical signals (from the brain) is going to be much finer. We’re only using the muscles that will be key for this movement, we’re not wasting energy on any other muscles that we don’t need.”

That is, the muscles don’t get bigger, but you become more efficient in using them.

That’s why the Louisiana State University study participants were able to lift more weight on the strength of thought alone.

“We can actually use motor imagery to prepare our motor systems so that, when we physically execute the movement, we are already tuned in and ready to act”, he says.

“And that allows us to be more accurate and precise with our movements.”

It may sound unconventional, but it’s a fabulous way to improve our response and improve our technique.

What else is it used for?

According to the specialist, motor imagery is used in a series of activities — far beyond sports.

“Our research shows us that it’s really effective for musicians, for surgeons, and it’s used for motor rehabilitation. And there’s a larger body of research that demonstrates that,” says O’Shea.

This technique can help you get stronger, improve a particular movement, improve muscle function and even recover from an injury.

The specialist clarifies, however, that, as it does not involve physical movements, it does not help our fitness level.

Tips for practicing

If we want to get the best results, O’Shea advises combining visualization with physical activity.

“Usually we say to alternate — you can do four mentalizations and then do a physical execution,” he suggests.

“We need physical movement to give us that sensory knowledge of the effects of our movements — we don’t know how the movement is going to feel,” she says.

This is important for trying to feel our body perform the movement from a first-person perspective.

“Make sure you keep the same flow and rhythm as when you physically perform this action,” notes O’Shea.

In the best of all worlds, she recommends that you practice mental representations where you are going to physically perform the action.

If you want to perfect that tennis serve, holding the racket or actually going out onto the court will also reinforce the effects of motor imagery.

For tennis players, how about practicing motor imagery from inside the court? (photo: Getty Images)

“Keep your eyes open. You can visualize the ball’s trajectory as soon as you hit it in your mind,” she says.

Yes, you might attract some strange looks, but it will help you visualize a vivid and accurate mental representation of the movement.

“It’s not absolutely necessary. But there is evidence that it helps,” says O’Shea.

In the BBC Radio 4 series Just One Thing, a volunteer was asked to try to improve his goal kicking skills by practicing motor imagery for 15 to 20 minutes over five days.

He did it from his backyard, in his football uniform, imagining kicking the ball into the net without touching the ball.

He had said that the last time he scored a goal was 18 years ago, and he was a little rusty. By the end of the experiment, he had scored two goals in two matches.

Whether you’re perfecting that push-up or trying to cut your time on some sport — why not give it a try?

You don’t need to do more than 20 minutes of motor imagery sessions, as the pace of these mental exercises can also be tiring.

*In the BBC Radio 4 series Just One Thing, doctor Michael Mosley discusses in different episodes what you could do for your health if you had only one choice.

