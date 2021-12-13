How to avoid 6 common mistakes when investing in the Stock Exchange

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on How to avoid 6 common mistakes when investing in the Stock Exchange 10 Views

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

young man with cell phone

Credit, Getty Images

With the pandemic and the confinements, a boom of young investors decided to start trading on the stock exchange.

Many young people, especially in developed countries, dared to invest their savings in the stock market.

One of the drivers of this craze was the rapid expansion of online stockbrokers (or “brokers”). With mobile phone apps, they have opened the door to inexperienced adventurers by charging very low (or none) commissions for the service.

But, as well as online intermediaries, so have the failures of inexperienced investors who believe that, after reading a little, they can dive into this market following the advice of friends or influencers on social media.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Is it worth it to sell Itaú shares to buy Nubank?

Last week was marked by the event that many considered the most important of the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved