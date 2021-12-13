How to View the Health Checklist on iPhone – MacMagazine

the app Health (health) it’s been available on the iPhone since iOS 8. It’s where you can view graphs of data captured about your health, such as the number of steps, heart rate (if you have an Apple Watch), calories burned, and more.
Starting with iOS 14, Apple started to offer the possibility to check your Health Checklist. In short, it allows you to view and activate all the main functions aimed at your health.
To access it, open the Health app on your iPhone and, in the “Summary” or “Explore” tabs, tap your photo (in the upper right corner).
Then select “Health Checklist”. There, you will see the following items:
- medical record
- Emergency SOS
- Low Beat Notifications
- High Beat Notifications
- Irregular Pace Notifications
- Walking Stability Notifications
- Headset Notifications
- Fall detection
- ECG App
- Cardiovascular Preparation Levels
- Oxygen in Blood
- Noise Notifications
- Wash hands
If you haven’t activated any of them or want more information, just tap on the name and follow the steps. In some cases, such as the ECG and Blood Oxygen app, you obviously need an Apple Watch that supports these features to activate them.
If they are not available, they will be separated in the “Unavailable” section.
Take care of yourself! ❤️
in apple
Version 1.1 (682 KB)
requires the iOS 10.0 or superior