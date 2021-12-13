How to View the Health Checklist on iPhone – MacMagazine

the app Health (health) it’s been available on the iPhone since iOS 8. It’s where you can view graphs of data captured about your health, such as the number of steps, heart rate (if you have an Apple Watch), calories burned, and more.

Starting with iOS 14, Apple started to offer the possibility to check your Health Checklist. In short, it allows you to view and activate all the main functions aimed at your health.

To access it, open the Health app on your iPhone and, in the “Summary” or “Explore” tabs, tap your photo (in the upper right corner).

Then select “Health Checklist”. There, you will see the following items:

medical record

Emergency SOS

Low Beat Notifications

High Beat Notifications

Irregular Pace Notifications

Walking Stability Notifications

Headset Notifications

Fall detection

ECG App

Cardiovascular Preparation Levels

Oxygen in Blood

Noise Notifications

Wash hands

If you haven’t activated any of them or want more information, just tap on the name and follow the steps. In some cases, such as the ECG and Blood Oxygen app, you obviously need an Apple Watch that supports these features to activate them.

If they are not available, they will be separated in the “Unavailable” section.

Take care of yourself! ❤️