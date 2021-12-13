Monique Mello – 17:04 | updated on 12/12/2021 5:11 pm



This Saturday night (11th), several famous people attended the residence of Luciano Huck and Angelica, in São Conrado, Rio de Janeiro, for a party to celebrate the end of the year.

The event, traditional and popular, follows the scheme “cell phones confiscated”, that is, there were no records of the artists on social networks, not even the couple of hosts. Records were limited to the entrance to the party, where some of the guests posed for photographers. Those who were not willing to pose were just “caught” by the cameras.

Carolina Dieckmann, Flávia Alessandra, Preta Gil, Father Fábio de Melo, Ingrid Guimarães and Grazi Massafera were some of the personalities present. Paulo Gustavo’s companion, Thales Bretas, also attended with his twins.

Read too1 Angelica says that “Globo is also in transition”

two #Stay at home: Artists’ party lasts four days without interruption

3 Anitta: “Unvaccinated should stay at home because they’re spreading ****”

4 Globo actress cancels play in theater that received Sergio Moro

5 Ex-SporTV reporter wins court battle against Globo

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.