Hulk shines, Atlético-MG massacres Athletico-PR and puts his hand on the cup

In Mineirão, Galo de Cuca gave no chance to Hurricane and approached again

THE Atlético-MG is very close to being champion of Brazil’s Cup of 2021. This Sunday, in the crowded Mineirão, the Galo massacred the Athletic-PR 4 to 0 in the first leg of the competition final.

Hulk opened the scoring taking a controversial penalty 24 minutes into the game. Keno expanded to 34. In the final stage, Vargas scored twice and decreed the rout.

Championship status

With this result, Atlético is very close to its second title in the Copa do Brasil. Galo could even lose 3-0 at Arena da Baixada, on Wednesday, which still lifts the cup.

The title of the Copa do Brasil, together with that of Brasileirão and Mineiro in the same year, would close the Triple Crown for Rooster.

If Athletico-PR wins by four goals difference, the dispute will go to penalties.

The guy: Hulk

Rooster’s 7 shirt really lived a magical 2021. He converted the penalty that opened the scoring at Mineirão and stole the ball to make the shot that generated Atlético’s third, scored by Vargas, on Santos’ rebound.

Hulk now has 35 goals in the year and is in fact the best player in Brazil in 2021.

Diego Costa is injured

The attacker has not been able to stay healthy. This Sunday, it only lasted 12 minutes. Diego Costa clashed with Thiago Heleno, felt his knee and asked for a replacement

Datasheet

Atlético-MG 4 x 0 Athletico-PR

GOALS: Hulk, Keno and Vargas 2x

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Keno (Nacho Fernandez); Hulk and Diego Costa (Vargas). Technician: Cuca

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolas Hernandez (Pedro Rocha); Marcinho, Erick, Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Terans (Jader) and Kayzer (Mingotti). Technician: Alberto Valentine