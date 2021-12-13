Human scabies: what is it, how to identify and what to do to prevent it? – 12/13/2021

In early October, the state of Pernambuco registered an increase in cases of itching and sores on the skin, which generated suspicion that it was scabies, popularly known as human scab. An investigation by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) revealed that the real culprit was not the scabies mite but the wings of a moth.

According to the technical note released by the entity in early December, the reproduction of moths of the genus Hylesia is common at this time of year and can cause the dermatitis seen in the Northeast of the country. When struggling against the beams of light, the animals release “tiny bodily bristles that penetrate deep into human skin and cause the intense dermatitis observed”, highlight the experts.

Also according to the entity, the hypothesis that it was scabies was “absurd”, since the form of transmission is different, as well as the distribution and appearance of the skin lesions were different. “No mites were found in many samples from direct examination and histopathological examinations [análise dos tecidos]”, completes the note.

What is scabies?

caused by the mite Sarcopts scabiei variety hominis, human scab is transmitted through direct contact between the individual and infected acquaintances or contaminated clothing, as explained by Valéria Zanela Franzon, a dermatologist and professor at the School of Medicine at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR).

The female of the mite, after the male dies, penetrates the human skin and digs a kind of tunnel, where it stays for about a month, according to information from SBD. There, it lays the eggs and the larvae release, returning to the surface.

This internal movement of the mites generates symptoms, such as itching, which appears mainly at night. Other signs are:

Skin rashes resembling polka dots;

Swelling;

Crust in the creases, such as below the breasts, groin, fingers and toes, and under the armpits.

Excoriations.

How to avoid contagion?

To reduce the risk of contagion, unhealthy environments, where the mite may be present, should be avoided and adequate housing conditions guaranteed. Maintaining good hand and body hygiene will also help.

Treatment

Ointments or soaps with formulations capable of eliminating the mite and eggs are indicated as a treatment for human scabies, in addition to hygiene measures, such as changing the bed linen every three days and washing the clothes.

Oral medications may be recommended for patients with compromised immunity. In general, treatment is indicated only to people who have been diagnosed with the disease or to individuals who live in the same household. “If someone has had contact with a person who has scabies, it is recommended to treat. Many people do not manifest the disease, but carry the mite on their skin”, highlights Egon Luiz Rodrigues Daxbacher, coordinator of the department of infectious and parasitic diseases at the SBD.

Ivermectin and human scab

While it was still speculating whether the cases identified in Pernambuco could be human scabies, the question arose: would the uncontrolled use of ivermectin be associated with a possible outbreak of the disease?

Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, medication used against infestations with lice, scabies and other parasites was also analyzed against the coronavirus, and the latest recommendation of the World Health Organization – published March 2021 – indicates no use outside clinical trials.

Still, consumption was significant. In 2020, around 56 million cases of the drug were sold. Last year, in 2019, 7.8 million were sold.

Overuse could lead to drug resistance in the same way that antibiotic resistance and the emergence of “superbugs” are discussed. In this case, “superparasites” would appear.

“The use of other substances does not have an explained relationship, but it can lead to resistance of the mite, causing difficulty in treatment. It may have transmission foci that cannot be contained, but that is not necessarily the cause of an epidemic or outbreaks” , explains Egon Luiz Rodrigues Daxbacher, dermatologist.