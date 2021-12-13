At 48, Angelica is an expert when it comes to dealing with fame and spending time in front of the public. A skill built over her own life: the actress and presenter has been on the small screen since childhood. Mother of three children (Joaquim, 16, Benício, 14, and Eva, 9) and wife of Luciano Huck, 50, she says that maturity brings more lightness to her life. Goes further: he says that the phase makes you give more value to really important things, in addition to, in his view, softening even the artist’s ego.

“It doesn’t matter a gray hair here or a wrinkle there. They are natural things in a woman’s life. I don’t change my 48 years for my 28 years, for example. Was it great? It was. But today I feel safe, I have a family incredible, stories to tell. These 20 years have brought me lessons, achievements, sufferings and joys”, she says in an interview with “Claudia” magazine:

“We need to value more the learning of the older person. I learn a lot from the young people, my children teach me, but the older person’s wisdom is special. We can’t leave that aside.”

It wasn’t always like this. Angelica says that, when she was younger, she was very demanding, especially in relation to her appearance. Going back to the past, she believes she lived as best she could, but she didn’t come out unscathed: she did “lots of nonsense, like crazy diets, maddening diets; she was a madwoman in the gym.”

“I didn’t have plastic surgery because, in my time, there was no such thing, it was not normal for a teenager to undergo a procedure. But if today’s technology had existed, I don’t know if I would have done it. Nowadays, everything is much worse. I’m grateful for maturity, because with it, I understand my body and my skin in a different way, something very difficult when you’re young,” he says.

In the interview, Angelica highlighted the period of her menopause. For her, it is the period when women are “more productive, excited about life and willing to work”. This is all at a time when the children are older and with greater self-knowledge baggage. He considers that he entered this process “prejudiced” when he was 43 years old.

“It arrived early (my menopause). At 43, I started to have signs, as did my mother and sister. Some symptoms appeared, but I kept taking them, for lack of information and for not wanting to take medication. understand early menopause and take care of myself, start hormone replacement treatment. This slowness I consider a mistake. The news of menopause itself was not bad, at 45, but the symptoms, such as heat, insomnia and mood swings, They were. I was poorly informed”, admits Angelica, in the interview.

He adds that, at the time, he went to a doctor, found out what was happening and started the treatment: “I understood that the replacement (hormonal) was not to add anything to the body, but to control what was dysregulated, I started to take care effectively and everything came back to normal”.

