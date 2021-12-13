Shirt 7 of PSG spoke about his former relationship with Monaco, the club that revealed him to football, but made it clear that the team is already a ‘turned page’

This Sunday (12) Kylian Mbappé shook the nets twice and led Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 victory over Monaco, in the Parque dos Príncipes, by the Call 1. After the match, shirt 7 spoke about his commitment to the Parisian club and remembered the old relationship with the Monegasques, the team that revealed him to football.

After entering only the final minutes during the 1-1 draw with the Lens, in the last round, Mbappé returned to the starting lineup in games for the PSG in the French Championship and made the difference. And the striker made it clear that, for him, the important thing is to be on the field.

“I like to play, I like to be on the pitch always, to play every game”, he said after the game, still on the pitch.

“It’s a pleasure to play and to be able to help my team. I hope to play the remaining matches until the end of the year,” he continued.

Finally, asked about the monaco, Mbappé reiterated the affection he has for the team, but made it clear that, for him, everything that happened there is already a “turned page”.

“I had an incredible time at this club [Mônaco], I grew up there, I kept extraordinary memories. Now the page has turned, I play for PSG and I give everything for this club“, finished.

Mbappé was revealed as a professional by the Monegasques in 2015, disputed 60 games for the club, scored 27 goals and still gave 13 assists.

With the two goals this Sunday, the striker went to 13 in 23 games by PSG this season. he still gave 12 assists.

It is worth remembering that Mbappé’s relationship with PSG ends in June 2022 and, so far, the player and the club have not reached an agreement for renewal. If this scenario persists until January, he can sign a pre-contract with any other team.