‘I lost a great friend,’ says Paes at Monarco’s wake | Rio de Janeiro

Eduardo Paes there at the funeral of master Monarco, at Quadra da Portela, in Oswaldo Cruz Reginaldo Pimenta/ Agência O Dia

Posted 12/12/2021 14:54 | Updated 12/12/2021 15:59

Rio – Eduardo Paes was this Sunday at the wake of the great master Monarco, at the Portela court, in Oswaldo Cruz, in the North Zone of the city. Moved, the mayor of Rio lamented the loss of the bastion. Paes is a declared Porto native and has already paraded on the group’s drums in 2013. “I lost a great friend, a counselor. We lost a great patron of samba, the most Brazilian of all songs. Monarco was an important figure for Portela, he’ll let you go I miss you very much,” he said.

Mayor Eduardo Paes gets emotional when he talks about the loss of master Monarco.

Paes highlighted that the samba musician’s legacy remains a great patron of Brazilian music and that he will continue to represent the history of Portela. “Monarco represents a generation and Portela loses a person so important to its history. Monarco represented our Portela. It will be missed a lot, but his legacy is an indisputable legacy, we will remain firm here, singing samba”, concluded the mayor .

An important personality at the school, the school’s trophy room, inaugurated last Friday, was named after Mestre Monarco. “I saw Monarco and I saw samba. We lost a great reference,” he said.

Elmo José dos Santos, Liesa’s Carnival director.

The wake began at 11:00 am and hundreds of people said goodbye to the samba singer to the sound of hits by the composer, such as ‘Vai vadiar’, ‘O Quitandeiro’ and ‘Portela Querida’.