‘I lost a great friend,’ says Paes at Monarco’s wake | Rio de Janeiro

Eduardo Paes there at the funeral of master Monarco, at Quadra da Portela, in Oswaldo Cruz Reginaldo Pimenta/ Agência O Dia
Paes highlighted that the samba musician’s legacy remains a great patron of Brazilian music and that he will continue to represent the history of Portela. “Monarco represents a generation and Portela loses a person so important to its history. Monarco represented our Portela. It will be missed a lot, but his legacy is an indisputable legacy, we will remain firm here, singing samba”, concluded the mayor .
An important personality at the school, the school’s trophy room, inaugurated last Friday, was named after Mestre Monarco. “I saw Monarco and I saw samba. We lost a great reference,” he said.
Elmo José dos Santos, Liesa’s Carnival director.
The wake began at 11:00 am and hundreds of people said goodbye to the samba singer to the sound of hits by the composer, such as ‘Vai vadiar’, ‘O Quitandeiro’ and ‘Portela Querida’.