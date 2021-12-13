“I miss it”, says Italian player about Alessandra Ambrósio’s fake

Getting over the breakup of a relationship can be a daunting task, even in cases that weren’t true. This is what Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga revealed, who was deceived for 13 years by a woman who pretended to be model Alessandra Ambrósio. In an interview with the Italian program Veríssimo, the player said that he is missing his fake girlfriend.

alessandraambrosio_67301720_407310633246578_1009371061557073769_n1 Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the most famous models in the world Reproduction/Instagram/@alessandraambrosio alessandra ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio poses with hatReproduction/Instagram/@alessandraambrosio alessandra ambrosio beachwear She was born in Rio Grande do Sul in 1981Reproduction/Instagram/@alessandraambrosio alessandra ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio, from SkaziReproduction/Instagram/@alessandraambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio on the beachReproduction/Instagram/@galfloripa 0

In fact, Roberto had a relationship with Valeria Satta, a 50-year-old Italian woman who pretended to be the Brazilian model. She used the name Maya and for years she “dated” the athlete.

However, Roberto stated that he misses Maya.

“I haven’t written to Maya for over a month and I miss him from time to time. For 15 years I felt like her, and all of a sudden I woke up and she was gone. It hurts more than a punch in the face”, revealed the Italian.

The two bonded for 13 years at a distance, without ever having met. In addition to cheating the player, she also asked for a large amount of money during the relationship, which only came to an end thanks to the player’s friends and family. The loss is around R$4.3 million. Roberto’s friends created a kitty to help him.

With the money, the woman even carried out renovations in her house.

To get the money, the scammer claimed that she suffered from heart problems. At one point, Roberto claims that he felt guilty about the alleged health problems of the embezzler.

“All these years I wanted to see her, but every time there were problems, and she made excuses not to know me. There were warning signs, but she was very good at turning the story in her favor. She got nervous and brought up her heart problems, making me feel guilty,” said the Italian.

Roberto was not the only victim of the scammer. According to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, another man was also a victim of Valeria.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel.