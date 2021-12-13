‘I would never accept R$1 from Dani (Winits)’

Under house arrest decreed by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for his daughters Valentina, 18, and Manuela, 23, André Gonçalves accumulates a debt of almost half a million reais.

Terrified by the imminent visit of the bailiff, who will notify him and take the electronic anklet that he will be required to wear for at least 60 days, André received the EXTRA in the house where he lives with his current wife, Danielle Winits, in the Joá neighborhood, last week. Willing to end his career because of the conviction, the actor said that Winits offered to help him financially.

— Dani has made herself available several times to help me, but I don’t accept. I don’t accept it because it’s not fair and because it won’t stop,” he said. — I have a bunch of friends with money and I didn’t want to ask anyone, some friends wanted to raise a cow, I didn’t… So here’s this [aponta para a casa ao redor], the car, it’s not mine, it belongs to Dani and her children. So, the first thing I did was say: “Dani, this is a very serious problem, which is mine. You’re never going to touch R$1 to help me, I don’t accept.” She has her questions, I have mine.

The two actors have been together for six years.

— Dani is my partner, giant heart, I have nothing to say. It’s a gift. Not just for me: Dani has a relationship with Valentina (André’s daughter with journalist and actress Cynthia Benini) of affection and affection.

The actor sees the process as “persecution”:

André Gonçalves and Valentina Benini Photo: Reproduction Instagram

“Maybe this chase is, yes, because of Dani’s situation and history, she’s a star,” he said. “But I hope not, that’s not what I think. But of course it already crossed my mind. Even because there was a relationship, affection, love, care, the holidays were with us. Birthdays, sometimes, with us. Dani was the ultimate “boadrasta” with Valentina and Pedro. Dani talks things I don’t know, even conversations I don’t have with Valentina, she does.