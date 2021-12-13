Ibovespa rises with impetus from steel and mining companies, reaching 109 thousand points

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

Ibovespa opened on Monday (13) between gains and losses, but gained momentum already in the first deals of the day supported by shares of steel and mining companies. Iron ore prices rose sharply on the international market in the last “full” week of the year. The next few days will be marked by meetings at the main Central Banks in the world. The meetings must define whether stimulus measures will be maintained or interrupted.

Here in Brazil, the highlight is the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom), in which the collegiate decided to raise the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1.5 percentage points to 9.25% per year. The document will be released tomorrow (14).

For the first time in 35 weeks, economists consulted weekly by the BC reduced their estimates for this year’s inflation in the Focus Report. From 10.18% last week, now the median expectation for the Broad Consumer Price Index is at 10.05% for 2021. For 2022 the forecast remained at 5.02%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections continue to decrease. This week, they were reduced from 4.71% expansion to 4.65% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 0.51% to 0.50%.

Estimates for the dollar rose from BRL 5.56 to BRL 5.59 in 2021; and were kept at R$ 5.55 in 2022. Finally, the projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, for 2022 rose from 11.25% to 11.5%.

On Wednesday, the US Central Bank’s Open Market Committee (Fomc) meets and is expected to set the tone for the withdrawal of stimulus to the US economy.

“Nobody expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, but it is important to follow the statement and see what they will say about the trajectory of inflation and monetary policy,” said Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch.

In Europe, liquidity is expected to be maintained, both by the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of England, with the advancement of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the strain provides evidence that it escapes vaccine protection. However, there is still little clinical data on the new strain and the market has been more optimistic about the matter.

Read more: UK records 1st death from Ômicron variant

In Brazil, in addition to the risks of Ômicron, investors also monitor the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios, which will have some sections voted on by the Chamber of Deputies this week. These are parties that underwent changes in the Senate vote. The government has little time for the matter to be voted on before the start of the parliamentary recess.

At 10:51 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa rose 1.19%, to 109,038 points. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 advanced 1% to 109,065 points.

The commercial dollar operated at a slight increase of 0.05% R$ 5.616 in purchase and R$ 5.617 in sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 advanced 0.13% to R$ 5,648.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 drops six basis points to 11.38%; DI for January 2025 drops a basis point to 10.38%; and the DI for January 2027 drops three basis points to 10.30%

In the United States, futures indices operate with moderate gains: the Dow Jones advances 0.06%; the S&P 500 is up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.38%.

In Europe, stock exchanges rose again after three consecutive low days. The Stoxx 600 index, which measures the performance of companies from 17 European countries, advances 0.36%.

Asian stock markets closed on mixed trends. In China, the indices reacted to expectations that the government may adopt new measures to stimulate the economy, such as reducing taxes and anticipating investments, to keep the country’s growth within a reasonable range.

The Nikkei index in Japan rose 0.71%; the Shanghai SE, in China, increased 0.40%; the Hang Seng Index, from Hong Kong, retreated 0.17%; and South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.28%.

The corporate news this Monday (13) highlights the approval of the new corporate structure of Americanas (AMER3).

While Usiminas (USIM5), Cemig (CMIG4), Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) and Banrisul (BRSR6) approved the distribution of dividends and interest on equity (JCPs), while Itaú (ITUB4) will pay JCP instead of monthly dividends in 2022.

Simpar (SIMH3) purchased a network of dealerships in Maranhão valued at R$306 million.

American (LAME4) and American (AMER3) stores

Americanas (AMER3) reported having approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting last Friday (10) the new simplified corporate structure, with a single share listed on B3’s Novo Mercado.

According to the company, this step reinforces the objective of being a single company for customers, partners and investors.

With the approval, the current controller of Lojas Americanas will become a reference shareholder with 29.5% of Americanas’ capital, giving up control without charging a premium for it.

The shares will be combined through the distribution of AMER3 shares held by Lojas Americanas to LAME3 or LAME4 shareholders in equal proportion. Each share of LAME3 or LAME4 will be converted into 0.188964 AMER3 share. Within the scope of the transaction, the bylaws of Americanas SA were also amended and the poison pill was included, with a 15% stake trigger.

The company informs that the next steps are related to the right to withdraw from LAME3, which starts on December 14th and ends on January 13th. On the same date, the operational process of consolidating the shareholding bases will begin, with January 21st being the last trading day for LAME3 and LAME4 on B3. On January 26, the shareholders of LAME3 and LAME4 will definitively receive the AMER3 shares, concluding the merger.

Fleury signed a preliminary non-binding document to regulate the bases for the creation of a new society in partnership with the Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Hospital Albert Einstein.

According to a statement, the main objective is the development of integrated solutions in the area of ​​genomics, carrying out research, developing processes and services to directly serve consumers interested in carrying out preventive health management based on genomic tests (Genesis).

In addition, it is also part of the object to study and make technology available to the country’s health sector.

Fleury will have a majority stake and control of Genesis, and its creation reinforces the company’s growth acceleration strategy.

The partnership is already born from the current operations of Fleury and Hospital Albert Einstein, and with the largest portfolio of genomics products in the country, with more than 300 tests.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar (SIMH3) announced that it has signed contracts aiming at the acquisition of 100% of Sagamar, the Saga group’s dealership network with 12 stores in São Luís, Maranhão, valued at R$ 306 million.

The acquisition was made by Original Holding, a subsidiary of Simpar, which with the business expands its capillarity and mix of brands in the sale of light vehicles, adding R$ 707 million in revenue.

Being Educational (SEER3)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) acquired Hospital Plantão Veterinário for R$ 10 million, R$ 4 million of which paid in cash, on the closing date of the transaction; an additional R$1 million to be paid from the fulfillment of certain conditions provided for in the contract; and another R$ 5 million paid in installments.

This is Ser’s second acquisition in veterinary medicine.

Méliuz (CASH3) announced the acquisition of Muambator, a company that performs online tracking of national and international packages and orders for R$ 3 million.

Movida (MOVI3) incorporated its subsidiary of premium vehicles. These are protocol and justification for the merger of Movida Locação de Veículos Premium by Movida Participações, and protocol and justification for the merger of Vox Frotas Locadora by Movida Participações.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP), in the net amount of R$0.149100626 per common share and R$0.164010688 per preferred share, totaling R$ 191.4 million.

The payment of proceeds will be made on December 30, 2021, based on the shareholding position of December 15, 2021.

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) and dividends, in the total gross amount of R$805 million.

JCPs will be paid in the net amount of R$0.40803529374 per share. Dividends will be R$0.89448730817 per share.

Proceeds will be distributed based on the December 27 shareholding position. Payment will be made by July 31, 2022.

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banrisul (BRSR6) approved the payment of R$70 million in interest on equity (JCP). The gross unit value per type and class of share will be R$0.17111449 per ON share, R$0.18461783 per PNA share and R$0.17111449 per PNB share.

Payment will be made in accordance with the shareholding position as of December 15 of this year. Payment will be made on December 28 at the net amount of R$0.14544732 per ON share, R$0.15692516 per PNA share and R$0.14544732 per PNB share.

Cemig’s board of directors approved the distribution of R$955.3 million in interest on equity, corresponding to R$0.5643 per common share.

Payment will be made in two installments, by June 30 and December 30, 2022, for shareholders positioned on December 21 of this year. As of the 22nd, the shares will be traded ex-right to earnings.

Banco Itaú (ITUB4) will pay JCP in lieu of monthly dividends in 2022. The amount will be R$0.015 per share.

Ferbasa (FESA4) informed that the price of regular supply of High Carbon Iron Chrome (FeCr AC) to the European market, referring to the 1st quarter of 2022, was published in the amount of US$c 180/lb.Cr, representing a maintenance of the published price for the previous quarter.

