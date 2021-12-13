“I’m a sucker”, writes Jô after a controversy; Corinthians avoids involvement in the case | corinthians

Forward Jô, from Corinthians, is going through troubled days off the field. This Monday, the player reappeared after a disappearance, gave news to people close to him and used a social network to say that he made a mistake and disappointed his family, especially his wife (afterwards, however, he deleted the post).
According to columnist Leo Dias, from the website “Metrópoles”, Jô went to a party on Thursday night with Douglas Costa, a Grêmio player, after the last round of the Brazilian Championship – in which, curiously, Timão lost to Youth helped to downgrade the Tricolor.
Since then, people close to Job have had difficulty keeping in touch with him. This Monday, he reappeared, said he made a mistake with his wife, defined himself as “a sucker” and indicated that he will go on with life alone. See the publication below, deleted minutes after it went live:
Corinthians, meanwhile, preferred not to get involved in the situation. In the club’s view, because Jô is on vacation and there is no police report about the disappearance, the issue involving the attacker was a personal one.
This episode is just another in a season full of controversy for Joe – which included a fine for wearing a green boot and aggression from fans. The on-field performance also drew criticism. Even so, he ended the year as the leader in goal participation at Corinthians.
