In a new draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League, Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain

After a general confusion and a new draw to define the Champions League round of 16 clashes, Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid. Only the clash between Chelsea and Lille was repeated compared to the first keying.

Benfica, from Jorge Jesus, who had been drawn initially to face the merengue team, will face Ajax, who won six victories in six matches in the group stage. Another big clash will be between Inter Milan and Liverpool.

Manchester United, the pivotal club in the first draw, escaped from Paris Saint-Germain and will face Atlético de Madrid. The colchonera team is Cristiano Ronaldo’s second main victim due to the years in which the number seven played for Real Madrid.

The first leg of the round of 16 will take place on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February. The return duels, which will be played at the home of the top seed in the draw, will take place on March 8, 9, 15 and 16. In the current edition, the away goal criterion does not exist.

GENERAL CONFUSION

Uefa canceled the first key due to two errors involving Manchester United. Initially, the English club was drawn to face Villarreal, which could not have happened because the two teams faced each other in the group stage.

Afterwards, after Marchetti drew Atletico Madrid, Michael Heselschwerdt did not put the Red Devils ball in the pot among the possible opponents of the colchonera team. In this case, the Uefa representative was confused and put Liverpool, who could not face Diego Simeone’s team also due to the fact that they faced each other in the group stage.

On social media, Atlético de Madrid stated that it is in talks with Uefa in search of explanations and solutions after the mistakes that occurred on Monday. With the mess, the Spaniards were drawn to face Bayern Munich, while Manchester United would face PSG.

CHECK OUT THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL OCT MATCHES:

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting x Manchester City

Benfica x Ajax

​Chelsea x Lille

​Madrid vs Manchester United Athletic

​Villarreal x Juventus

​Inter Milan x Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

SEE THE FIRST DRAW CONFRONTATIONS:

​Benfica x Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

​Athletic Madrid vs Bayern Munich

​RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

​Inter Milan x Ajax

Sporting x Youth

Chelsea x Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United