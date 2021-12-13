In a video, Bolsonaro says that Deltan Dallagnol and Moro are articulating against their government

posted on 12/12/2021 19:47



(credit: AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was uncomfortable with the decision of former Car Wash coordinator Deltan Dallagnol and former task force judge Sergio Moro to launch themselves in the world of politics. In a video released this Sunday morning (12/12) on his Twitter profile, the head of the Executive made attacks on new members of the Podemos party.

According to Bolsonaro, a documentary released by journalist Kim Pain shows the articulation of a “play of power” between Dallagnol and Sergio Moro – his former justice minister, against his pocket government.

Bolsonaro also stated that he rejected a hearing with the former prosecutor in 2019, who allegedly tried to approach him to sound out possible nominations for the position of attorney general of the Republic, for fear of “leaving a ready-made story” of the meeting. “If I had an audience with him, I would definitely not recommend the PGR. But a finished story would come out. As they did during some testimonies at the Lava-Jato”, he said.

“Wrote the statement, called the guy to sign. And what was I going to say? That I would have made him an unseemly proposition. Save a friend, relative,” added the president.

Car wash in politics

This week, Deltan Dallagnol joined Somos, in a ceremony with the presence of Sergio Moro, recently affiliated with the acronym. Last month, the former prosecutor definitively resigned from his post at the Public Ministry to bet on a political career. He plans to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in 2022.

Former coordinator and spokesperson for Lava Jato, Dallagnol experienced outstanding moments in the task force, but left after allegations of excesses and the dissemination of his messages with former judge Sergio Moro and other prosecutors.

Moro stands out as one of Bolsonaro’s main opponents in the dispute by the right-wing electorate in the dispute for Planalto in 2022. The former Lava Jato judge was in charge of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for a year and four months, but left the folder involved in a series of controversies. He accused Bolsonaro of politically interfering with the Federal Police to protect his children and allies.