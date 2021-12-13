In Hollywood Disgrace, Golden Globes Appeals Before Unveiling Nominees · TV News

Criticized for the lack of representation among its voters, the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) faces a big challenge for next year’s Golden Globes. The nominees for the statue will be revealed this Monday (13), but there is a fear that remembered actors and producers will reject their nomination so as not to be associated with the award in a year of disgrace.

In an attempt to avoid a public embarrassment, the organization shared an appeal on its official website for any nominees to be proud to compete for an award that was once considered one of the most prestigious in the industry. The open letter, addressed to actors and creators of cinema and television, highlights that the HFPA is promoting changes in its structures.

“For the past 78 years, we are happy to know that our stage has been home to great moments for you. The Golden Globe helped to discover promising newcomers, changed the trajectory of entire careers and recognized avant-garde shows and performances”, begins the message.

“We’ve spent decades raising the arts in our countries, reporting on the emotional, comedic and raw performances that have brought us together over the years. recognize excellence in TV and film.”

“We recently brought in our largest and most diverse group of journalists, all excited to vote for the first time this year. The past eight months have been tough, but we’re proud of the changes we’ve made so far. reform our organization for the better.”

“We have been working tirelessly, not only to adopt changes in our policies and behaviors, in diversity, equality and voting, but to implement these changes in a complete and meaningful way.”

“We also started a five-year partnership with the NAACP [Associação Nacional para o Progresso de Pessoas de Cor, em tradução literal], creating a coalition to address diversity issues within our organization and Hollywood at large.”

“Changes take time, and while we’re making a lot of progress and are dedicated to following it for the long term, we can’t do anything alone. Our relationship with you is something we value very much. Welcome to the opportunity to bring them to where we are today. And we look forward to honoring the best of film and television on January 9, 2022.”

The fall of the Golden Globes

A long-time Golden Globe partner, NBC network chose to cancel the broadcast of the ceremony in 2022 as a form of retaliation against HFPA. Netflix and Amazon also severed ties with the award, and actor Tom Cruise even returned the figurines he had won. In January of this year, a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the entity had not had black members for more than 20 years.

After the indictments, the HFPA made a series of changes to its bylaws to promote the entry of new members and create more diversity among its members in an attempt to clean up its image. Several Hollywood celebrities demanded firm attitudes to return to attend the ceremony.

According to the entity, more than 20 new members were accepted after carrying out a series of changes. Black people were put in charge of recruiting the newcomers. Another step is the desire to increase the number of participants by around 50% by the end of 2022.