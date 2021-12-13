‘In my hands’ · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will steal the evidence that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) found against Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The viper will jeopardize the plans of the advisor and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) to put the deputy in jail on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “The three are in my hands,” the seamstress will fire.

In this Monday’s chapter (13), the princess of Little Africa will pretend to sleep outside the house to listen to a conversation between the couple of lovers and find out what they are up to against the politician of the “cracks”.

“I’ve already set up the process with the evidence I gathered against Tonico. It’s all kept in the newspaper. So what about Dom Pedro [Selton Mello] come back from the war, I give it into his hands. Tonico will have no escape,” the lawyer will say, not knowing that the shrew will be in hiding.

Zayla will immediately go to the newsroom of the newspaper O Berro. There, she will pick up the keys from the place where she will have seen Dolores hide to find Lota’s son (Paula Cohen). After entering, the seamstress will search the drawers in search of documents that incriminate the lover.

Dom Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) will find the papers in a folder in one of the drawers. “Evidence of the high treason of deputy Tonico Rocha against the Brazilian empire”, she will say, impressed to see the document that proves the relationship between the villain and Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

“High treason! Now the three are in my hands: Dolores, Nélio and Tonico”, will celebrate Pilar’s rival (Gabriela Medvedovski), without giving any clues about what she intends to do with the documents.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

