In new draw, Uefa defines Champions Round of 16 with Real Madrid vs PSG | Champions League

Now it’s official. In new drawing after annulment of the first , Uefa defined the matches of the round of 16 of the Champions League. It’s the reunion between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not occur. At least not yet. Among the draws drawn, Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid and Liverpool vs Inter Milan stand out.

* In bold, the teams that play the second game as home team

Real Madrid vs PSG could render defender Sergio Ramos’s clash against his former team. He played for 16 seasons on the merengue team, but suffers from physical problems and played only one game for Paris. The clash also marks Messi’s reunion with the rival he faced for 16 years at Barcelona.

The only match that was repeated in relation to the first draw was Lille vs. Chelsea. Uefa canceled the first ceremony after a technical failure in the software that helps to define the clashes (click here and understand).

Manchester United was even withdrawn for a game against Villarreal, when the duel could not take place, as the two teams were from the same group. Afterwards, the English team was not included as a possible rival to Atlético de Madrid (see the video below), which led to Uefa canceling the draw.

See how the clashes were in the first draw and how they turned out:

The first round round matches will be on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February 2022, and the return matches will take place on the 8th, 9, 15th and 16th of March. There is no longer an away goal rule. In case of a tie on the aggregate scoreboard, the decision goes to overtime and penalties.

It is also worth remembering that duels are not directed. In other words, there will be a new draw for the quarter-final matches and definition of switching until the decision is made after the round of 16.

The Champions final will be on Saturday, May 28th, in St. Petersburg, Russia.