In search of greater gain, investor targets share receipt segment By Estadão Content

The Brazilian Depositary Receipt (BDRs) market, which are the receipts for shares traded abroad, gained another boost in the country with the IPO of Nubank (NYSE:) (SA:) on the New York Stock Exchange. That’s because fintech created the Nu Sócios program in which it gave a BDR to more than 8 million customers in Brazil. Despite being seen more as an educational project to attract more people to variable income, Nubank is going to add yeast to a type of asset that has been gaining more and more space in the portfolio of Brazilian investors.

According to data from B3 (SA:), the number of investors in BDRs reached 475.1 thousand in November 2021. The detail is that this number didn’t even reach 3,000 less than two years ago.

This acceleration was due to a decision by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, in October of last year, allowing small investors to trade receipts and also index funds (ETFs) from abroad.

Before, only qualified investors, who have more than R$ 1 million in financial investments, were freed to carry out these movements.

Now, trading a BDR from companies like Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is as simple and affordable as buying an in-app stock of the brokerage. And this movement was accelerated due to the good moment of variable income around the world, while the Brazilian stock market is slipping.

To have a basis for comparison, while the , the main index of the United States, rose almost 27% in the year and breaking records after records, the bitter a drop of about 10% in the same period.

This, however, does not mean that these returns will continue abroad. Some problems are starting to appear on the horizon and can impact assets that are reaching peaks. Among them is the imminent increase in US currency in the not-too-distant future.

This, according to Rodrigo Sgavioli, head of allocation and funds at XP (NASDAQ:) (SA:), could directly affect companies focused on growth, such as technology companies, including the “big techs”. With higher interest rates, it becomes more expensive to finance growth.

Another factor that investors need to monitor is the value of the front to the real. After all, when investing in a foreign asset, there are two variables: the exchange rate and the volatility of the asset itself. Therefore, a stock may appreciate on a certain day, but if the real also strengthens in the same period and at a higher level, the investor may be at a loss.

Therefore, for Rodrigo Lima, an analyst at brokerage Stake, despite being very seductive, it is important to look at companies other than the most popular. According to him, there are several different opportunities to pursue, as competitors of a Tesla, such as Rivian (NASDAQ:), which recently made its IPO, in addition to Ford (NYSE:) (SA:), which also entered the segment strongly. of trams.

It’s something shared by XP’s Sgavioli, who points out that investors can’t suffer from the “FOMO” syndrome. This is the case with Nubank itself. “Investment in well-known companies can be a catalyst for entry, but much more needs to be observed before making the decision,” he says.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.