In the 40th anniversary of the Flamengo World Cup, Zico tells his secret of victory and chats with Nunes: “In the third, I don’t even look” | Flamengo

Exactly 40 years ago, a ball that put the English in the circle made Flamengo win a title that has no equal in the trophy rooms of the great Cariocas, the 1981 World Cup. And to revive the 3-0 over Liverpool, Zico , speaking to “The Players Tribune”, walked through chapters before the historic rout.

He spoke about the return of 6-0 against Botafogo, on November 8 of that year. From the Libertadores title, won 15 days later after three battles against the violent Cobreloa, from Chile. And he also went through the death of Cláudio Coutinho, coach who rode the greatest Flamengo of all times, for the state title, won on December 6 against Vasco and offered to Coutinho.

After recounting the main events in detail within 36 days (from November 8th to the historic December 13th), Zico set out to reveal the secret of victory. The biggest player who wore Flamengo’s red and black ties the study by assistant Jairo Santos as the big key to the elastic triumph over Liverpool. Upon learning how the opponent behaved on the field, Galinho de Quintino agreed how center forward Nunes would have to move to take advantage of the chances. Did it work? Read below:

“Cold day and blue skies in the Japanese capital. On the field, a walk. What I think happened there: Liverpool didn’t know Flamengo and didn’t even bother to meet. They knew who Junior was, me and nothing else. we… I’m going to tell you a secret here. The secret of our victory.

We were lucky to have Coutinho, who had an assistant, Jairo Santos, who, in turn, documented all the teams in Europe. When I say everyone, it’s everyone! He knew how some European clubs played that I didn’t even know existed. When Coutinho left, he gave all that material to Carpegiani, who had become a coach at the beginning of the year.

We already knew how Liverpool played, the offside line, the fours line… We didn’t stop playing our game, but we took advantage of some situations. If they came with everything, I agreed with Nunes that he was supposed to be smart, that I would release it. They make the line, I put the ball in, and Nunes enters alone.

I throw the first goal over the top, Nunes puts it in when the goalkeeper comes out. The second one I hit the foul, the ball bounces in front of the goalkeeper, it’s over for Adílio, who kicks it in and runs away pointing to the rostrum, where his wife was. They had just gotten engaged.

On the third, I don’t even look. Knowing that the defenders would be in the line, I launch Nunes from the bottom. He ran a lot, but he only hit the ball twice. The second was the kick. Everything resolved in the first half”.

Zico also rejects the conversation between rival fans who pointed to Liverpool’s lack of interest in the duel with Flamengo:

“A lot of people try to devalue it, saying that the English belittled the dispute, but none of that. Our team was really good, we put that chocolate in, and they stayed quiet there, right? Nobody comments that they had a physical advantage, because they arrived in the middle of it season, with better conditioning, and we were at the end. The wear and tear for us was great, but the quality of our team was even greater. Not to mention that we knew exactly every move they would make on the field. That’s why I said that, to tell the story of the 1981 World Cup, just telling everything from the beginning.”

Back in Rio since last Monday, after ending another stint at Kashima Antlers, where he had worked as technical director since 2018, he says he was moved from Japan when he heard the song “In December 1981, he put the English on the wheel.. .”. By the way, the much talked about December 81, never ended in the heart of the biggest idol in the history of Flamengo. Check out the final part of the testimonial:

“The most beautiful thing about all of this is remembering that I won so many titles at Flamengo alongside my friends. And from a nation that, in a way, became the extension of my family.

Living on the other side of the planet, I directly met Japanese fans who still remember our team and our achievement. It’s very symbolic that I’m here, returning from another journey in Japan and writing this for you on this very special date, red-black fan.

From afar, I was still moved when I saw our people on TV singing that “3-0 in Liverpool has gone down in history.” And I’m still sure that, even after all this time, nothing has changed. That December is not over yet.

The biggest crowd in the universe.

The dearest in America.