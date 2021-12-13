In the ICU today, only unvaccinated elderly and young people”, medical bill

Gabriela Diniz, 33, an infectious disease specialist and intensive care specialist, hardly recognizes the ICU (intensive care unit) ward with patients with covid-19 at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo. If, in the first semester, the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, there were many more beds dedicated to the disease, with adults of all ages, today the profile is different.

Currently, the ICU of the largest hospital complex in Latin America follows the trend of the state and Brazil. There are fewer beds available for covid, mostly occupied by people from so-called risk groups, such as elderly and immunosuppressed people. But one group has broken this “bubble”: young people and adults who have not been vaccinated.

With 77% of the population vaccinated, São Paulo is the state that most vaccinates in the country and sees the records of cases and deaths at levels close to those at the beginning of the pandemic. As of last Thursday (9), the daily moving average was 61 deaths and with fewer than 1,000 new notifications per day — numbers similar to April 2020, according to the press consortium of which the UOL is part.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths in São Paulo record consecutive falls since the middle of the year Image: Reproduction/Government of the State of São Paulo

At HC-SP, linked to FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), the situation is similar. The hospital complex collapsed in March. It even allocated all its 900 beds — 300 in the ICU — to fight the disease. Now, due to lack of demand, it has 255 beds for covid patients, 115 in the ICU. Until last Thursday (9), the ward occupancy rate was 17.8% and that of the ICU, 21.7%.

At the unit where Diniz works, there were eight patients at the end of last week — the minority of them with covid. Unvaccinated ones, unfortunately, are still a concern.

In the ICU, with covid, what we have, basically, are older patients with a risk factor, such as some comorbidity, immunosuppressed transplant recipients –who, even with the vaccine, have a much worse outcome– and the unvaccinated ones. Unfortunately, they still exist.”

Gabriela Diniz, infectologist and intensive care specialist at HC-SP

The stories are very diverse. In addition to the unvaccinated who end up hospitalized, doctors and residents tell cases of how family members and people close to those who refuse the vaccine also end up impacted.

“Recently, we had a case in which the whole family got vaccinated, but the patient —a doctor — didn’t. He said he wouldn’t get it because he worked in the ICU, on the front line last year and was immune. The daughter became symptomatic. , the whole family was fine and he ended up being hospitalized”, says Diniz.

“Was he all right? He was, he wasn’t invaded. But he was a young man, athlete and he stayed here, alone, watching the others being intubated, not knowing if he would be next. Meanwhile, those who got vaccinated had mild symptoms, like the of the flu”, completes the doctor.

Vaccine protects you and others

There are also reports of opposite logic. A few months ago, Diego Santos, 31, an infectious disease resident at HC-SP, received an elderly woman and an adult, mother and child, in the ICU. She, over 80 years old, was vaccinated, he wasn’t. She ended up dying.

“He was hospitalized, he could have sequels, but he ended up leaving, alive. She had a condition that was more weakened due to her age. As much as the vaccines provide protection, there is still an escape”, explains the resident. The situation could have been different, he reckons, if the child had been vaccinated.

As physicians, we try not to blame the patient or family member because, in the end, they too are a victim of this anti-vaccination disinformation campaign. But if he had been vaccinated, he could have taken home a lower viral load, the outcome could have been different. Vaccines are important for that too: they protect you and others.”

Diego Santos, resident of infectious diseases at HC-SP

For health specialists, it is no coincidence that São Paulo is experiencing the best moment since the beginning of the pandemic — even though there are records of deaths every day. Today, there are more than 35.8 million people in São Paulo with the complete vaccination schedule (77.5% of the population), and 39.2 million with at least one dose. The state, which had more than 3,000 admissions due to covid every seven days between March and April, reached 280 in the last week — the lowest number in the year.

This can be felt in the daily lives of doctors. Researcher Evaldo Stanislau, an infectious disease specialist at HC-FMUSP, has had difficulty finding patients for a study on covid that he is doing in partnership with the University of Toronto, Canada.

“We need patients with a certain profile, a ward and no exclusion criteria [doenças associadas e não muito idosos, por exemplo]. Since the protocol [a pesquisa] effectively started, we were able to include only one patient. It is a good example of the change in the volume and profile of hospitalization. Vaccines deliver what they promise: fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths,” says the infectious disease specialist.

Image: Art/UOL

“Ivermectin, no. Vaccine, yes”

In the patients’ reports, two villains stand out among the reasons for non-vaccination: fake news related to immunization agents and the spread of ineffective alternative treatments already proven, as a covid kit with ivermectin—both widely circulated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his supporters.

“Some patients still charge chloroquine, they say they take ivermectin once a week, but it has been increasingly rare. In SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde], this almost never happens,” says Diniz, who also works at a private hospital. “About the vaccine, unfortunately they still say it is an experimental treatment and they are not going to be guinea pigs. And they also counter that there are many studies on ivermectin.”

It has already been proven that both chloroquine and ivermectin are not only ineffective against covid but can worsen the patient’s condition. The doctor says that she tries to explain the most didactically how vaccines work — and why these drugs don’t. She says she has a folder on her cell phone with simple studies in Portuguese on the effectiveness of immunization agents.