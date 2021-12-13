In the Maldives, Giovanna Ewbank receives a fully produced video of Titi and melts: ”My princess”

Moderator Giovanna Ewbank is enjoying a trip alone with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, and drools for her daughter, Titi, while showing a video sent by her sister-in-law

Giovanna Ewbank (35) melted upon receiving a lovely record from her daughter, auntie (8)!

The presenter is enjoying a romantic trip to the Maldives Islands with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso (39), and drooled over a video they sent her of the little girl being made up.

On her Instagram profile, on Saturday 11th, the artist showed the little girl all produced. In the images, Titi was sympathetic when she appeared smiling and bet on her face by posing with a pink look, making the owl mother declare herself on the web.

“While mom is out…My princess today was made up by my fairy @cleidearaujo, dressed by grandma @deborahewbank8888 and my sister-in-law who loves to love @rafa_consentino made videos and photos to send me!!! !!”, wrote the blonde in the post caption.

It is worth remembering that the couple is enjoying the days of rest without their heirs, who stayed in Brazil under the care of their grandmother, Deborah Ewbank. Gio and Bruno are also parents of Bless (6) and Zyan (1).

Check out the charming video of Titi, daughter of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso:





Last accessed: 13 Dec 2021 – 07:29:57 (406182).