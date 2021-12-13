“In the state they are in”

The Uruguayan striker was being approached by Timão, and it is a wish of President Duílio Monteiro Alves for the next season

Corinthians continues to work behind the scenes to reinforce the squad with more heavyweight players, as happened in the middle of the season, with the arrivals of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian. Close to announcing Paulinho’s return, Timão is still looking for a heavyweight center forward, and Edinson Cavani had his name aired at Parque São Jorge. However, the negotiation with the Uruguayan star may be no more than mere speculation.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in the European football market, there is still nothing concrete that can guarantee Cavani’s arrival at Corinthians: “There are no negotiations between Edinson Cavani and Corinthians’ board, as things stand. Timão dreams of Cavani, but nothing advanced”, posted the journalist on his Twitter, who also guaranteed that the striker is on the radar of other clubs in Europe.

Last week, the GE confirmed that the Uruguayan striker was probed by Timão, and it is a wish of President Duílio Monteiro Alves for the next season. Cavani has been on the European continent since 2007, when he left the Danubio, from Uruguay, to join Palermo, from Italy. Afterwards, he had spells in Napoli, PSG and, currently, defends the Manchester United shirt, where he has not been used, as he scored only one goal in eight games played this season.

It is worth remembering that Fabrizio Romano anticipated Willian’s visit to Corinthians even before the official announcement, as Clube alvinegro still depended on a contract termination between the striker and Arsenal, which ended up happening. As Cavani is not likely to remain at United, and his manager, Walter Guglielmone, assured the GE that the player is willing to listen to proposals from South American football to get closer to his homeland, we can only await further updates.