In the US, Agatha Moreira shows off her big body and a cracked shape in photos at sea and fans praise: ”Perfect”

Actress Agatha Moreira enjoys a vacation in Miami after recording for ‘Secret Truths 2’

Agatha Moreira (29) is enjoying rest days in the United States!

This Sunday morning, the 12th, the actress opened a photo album of her trip to Miami, after the end of the second season’s recordings. secret truths, in Walcyr Executioner.

the girlfriend of Rodrigo Simas (29) is accompanied by her co-star, Julia Byrro (20), who plays Lara/Lua in the production of Globoplay. Their first stop was at a resort in Miami.

“Pitstop”, wrote Agatha when publishing records having a drink on the sand, by the sea.

In the images, the artist appeared wearing a black bikini with details with gold chains and sunglasses. She drew attention by showing off her torso and crumpled abdomen in photographs at sea. “Alert!” he joked in the caption of another post on his Instagram feed.

In comments, followers praised Giovanna/Kika’s interpreter in secret truths. “That perfect”, “Wonderful”, “You are awesome”, “The most beautiful of all”, “My God, woman”, were some of the messages from the fans.

Check out the records of Agatha Moreira during her trip to Miami:





