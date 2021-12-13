In three years, meetings will only be in the metaverse, says Bill Gates | Technology

Disclosure/Facebook Meeting with Facebook avatars

In a recently released year-end letter, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates highlighted that the rise of the metaverse will greatly change future work.

It is noteworthy that, although the term has become popular recently with the Facebook name change, it is already widely known by cryptocurrency enthusiasts with the games Decentraland, Axie Infinity, among others.

In his letter, Bill Gates noted that the Covid-19 pandemic “completely changed” the workplace. In this sense, companies are offering flexibility for employees who want to work remotely.

“These changes will only intensify in the coming years,” Gates wrote, adding that telecommuting will only draw more people into the metaverse.

As stated by the billionaire, in the metaverse, users will have a 3D virtual avatar. Thus, they will be able to participate in meetings in virtual offices or other destinations, where they will also be able to interact with the virtual avatars of their colleagues.

“Over the next two to three years, I predict that most virtual meetings will shift from two-dimensional images to the metaverse. It will be a 3D space with virtual images,” Gates wrote.

However, the businessman noted that users must wear virtual reality helmets or glasses to do this.

He also admitted that to “accurately capture expressions, body language and sound quality,” people need expensive technological equipment. This includes virtual reality helmets and even motion capture gloves.

Gates added that Microsoft is working to add avatars and other elements from the metaverse to office teams.

Last month, Microsoft announced a cooperation with Meta to make Workplace software compatible with Teams. This will give the Teams clear entry into the metaverse.

“Our idea is that you end up using your avatar to meet people in a virtual space. And that virtual space can replicate the feeling of being in a real room with them,” Gates wrote.

Finally, Gates said Microsoft will release its own virtual reality helmet and gloves next year.