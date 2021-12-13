Income calculator: 90% of Brazilians earn less than R$ 3.5 thousand; check your position on the list

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Income calculator: 90% of Brazilians earn less than R$ 3.5 thousand; check your position on the list 13 Views

  • Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Please refresh your browser to view this interactive

A year ago, actor Bruno Gagliasso wrote on his social networks that he needed “to have a chat with you, my white brother. A straight chat between us who are not the top of the pyramid, but we are far from the base”.

In the comments, internet users questioned the top of the pyramid to which the artist was referring. If he, the owner of an inn on the island of Fernando de Noronha, of restaurants and of his own clothing brand, was not at the top, who is?

The base of the pyramid is relatively homogeneous — 90% of Brazilians earn less than R$ 3.5 thousand per month (R$ 3,422.00) and 70% earn up to two minimum wages (R$ 1,871.00, for one minimum wage of BRL 998.00 in 2019), according to the survey.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: draw for round of 16 pits PSG against Manchester United | Champions League

This Monday, UEFA defined the duels for the round of 16 of the Champions League. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved