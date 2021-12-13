Income calculator: 90% of Brazilians earn less than R$ 3.5 thousand; check your position on the list

Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

1 hour ago

Rich, me?

middle class syndrome

But then whoever is at the ‘top’ is rich?

A year ago, actor Bruno Gagliasso wrote on his social networks that he needed “to have a chat with you, my white brother. A straight chat between us who are not the top of the pyramid, but we are far from the base”.

In the comments, internet users questioned the top of the pyramid to which the artist was referring. If he, the owner of an inn on the island of Fernando de Noronha, of restaurants and of his own clothing brand, was not at the top, who is?

The base of the pyramid is relatively homogeneous — 90% of Brazilians earn less than R$ 3.5 thousand per month (R$ 3,422.00) and 70% earn up to two minimum wages (R$ 1,871.00, for one minimum wage of BRL 998.00 in 2019), according to the survey.

Within the wealthiest group, however, the spectrum is quite diverse.

Taking the range of the IBGE survey, of R$ 28 thousand, the group of the richest 1% includes from some liberal professionals such as lawyers and engineers and the elite of the civil service – prosecutors, attorneys, auditors of the Revenue -, to businessmen, artists and, finally, the millionaires and billionaires who appear on the lists of the richest in the country.

Perhaps for this reason, many do not see themselves as part of the top of the pyramid.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, ‘Top of the pyramid’ is generally linked to the idea of ​​ostentation – but this is not always the case

The Nos e As Desigualdades survey, carried out by Oxfam in partnership with the Datafolha Institute, has asked Brazilians since 2017, on a scale from 0 to 100, whether they think they are “very poor or very rich”.

The three editions of the survey carried out so far point in the same direction: those at the top can have a very distorted view of reality. The December 2020 survey found that, among those earning more than 5 minimum wages, 75% said they thought they were part of the poorest half of the country.

To be among the richest 10% in the country, however, the average income starts at three minimum wages, according to the parameters of the survey.

This is because Brazil is a country in which many people live on very little. To be among the “richest”, from the point of view of income distribution, it is not necessary so much.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Poverty and inequality make the average Brazilian income low

This detachment between perception and reality, however, is not unique to Brazil.

“Perception studies show that people tend to classify themselves in the middle, as middle class. Few people classify themselves as poor or as rich,” says Princeton professor and inequality researcher Marcelo Medeiros.

Asli Cansunar, an expert on the subject, a professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Washington, USA, emphasizes that these results have been observed since at least the 1970s.

The explanation is relatively simple. The vast majority of people do not consume information about economic statistics on a daily basis. In the absence of technical data, the way to make sense of the world is through comparisons — is to look around and compare yourself to friends, family, TV celebrities or, more recently, Instagram influencers.

The problem, in this case, is that the sample is biased, as daily life is, in general, dominated by images that lead us to associate the top of the pyramid with ostentation: someone who drives an imported car, who travels internationally, who consumes luxury products.

“And when you compare yourself to these people, of course, you’re going to say, ‘Wow, I’m not rich, I’m middle class! I’m just someone who is struggling to buy a new car and be able to travel on vacation.’ however, if you look at the statistics, you will see that it is earning much more than many people around it”, highlights the researcher.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, ‘Wealth line’ can be a subjective concept

Beyond individual perceptions, the very notion of wealth is subjective. There is no academic consensus on what would be a “wealth line”, for example. Is being rich having enough money to be able to stop working? Is it living in a certain neighborhood in the city? Is it having an imported car?

“The definition of what it means to be rich is a tool, it depends on what you want to do with it”, points out Medeiros.

Cansunar also emphasizes that the notion of wealth is relative – and can vary even within the same country. In the UK, she exemplifies, earning more than £80,000 a year (BRL 590,000), which puts someone in the top 1% of the pyramid, doesn’t necessarily mean a comfortable life in London for those who have to pay rent. .

The income pyramid itself — which, by the way, does not account for wealth stored in equity, that received in inheritance — may vary, depending on the methodology. IBGE uses its household surveys, which traditionally end up underestimating the income of those at the top.

Whether for an issue related to security, for embarrassment or because they really do not know how much they earn at the tip of their pencils, the richest end up reporting lower amounts to the institute’s census takers.

“IBGE does a fantastic job, but this is a phenomenon that happens all over the world. So IBGE surveys capture very well, let’s say, the poorest 90% of the population”, points out the sociologist and researcher at Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research) Pedro Ferreira de Souza.

“In the richest 10%, the further up, the greater the underestimation”, says the expert, who is the author of the book A History of Inequality, winner of the Jabuti award in 2019.

For this reason, researchers like Souza also use data from the Internal Revenue Service for Income Tax, which better capture the income that comes from investments and financial investments, for example.

Among the richest 5%, according to the calculations he made with data from 2015, the average income indicated by the IBGE survey was 25% lower than using the IRPF. For the richest 1%, the cutoff line in the IBGE data was 45% lower than in the IRPF — just under half.

Although the cutoff line, in practice, is probably higher than the R$ 28,000 indicated by Pnad Contínua, the top of the pyramid is still formed by the heterogeneous group that includes the “super rich” to liberal professionals and part of the civil service.

The salary cap for federal employees is currently R$39,000. Many, however, receive higher amounts with the inclusion of benefits such as food and housing assistance.

“If you earn a very high salary, and in some cases way above the ceiling — especially in the judiciary, we see that it is common — over time you will accumulate income and this will turn into capital income”, adds the sociologist.

“The lay public sometimes thinks that every civil servant, or at least every federal civil servant, is in the 1%. There’s a big exaggeration there, but it’s not entirely false, certainly there are many people from the civil service elite and, let’s go be honest, from the political elite [no 1%].”

As a student of inequality, found in Brazil at an “extreme” level, the researcher believes that this can be a good parameter to define wealth in Brazil.

“Where is the concentration of income that makes Brazil very different from Europe? Well, it’s at the top. It’s the richest 1% over there, maybe to some degree you can say they are the richest 10%, some thing like that. But the really big concentration is right at the top, so make this cut — talking about 1% of the population, 5% of the population, I don’t think there’s any way to say that it’s not rich, right? That would require some rhetorical somersaults that don’t are very easy”, evaluates Souza.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, 90% of Brazilians have a monthly income of less than R$ 3.5 thousand

Why does it matter?

Drawing attention to the top, in the sociologist’s assessment, is especially important for two reasons.

First, for political reasons. When a small fraction of the population concentrates a large percentage of the resources, it tends to “use all possible means to convert economic power into political influence and, thus, to get even more rich”.

“This is not necessarily an individual issue, but a social dynamic that we see in different countries — and it hinders the functioning of democracy.”

Second, he adds, because understanding who has the most paves the way for the development of policies aimed at improving the well-being of the poorest, such as financing public transport and health services to serve this population.

“The most efficient way to do this is to take from whoever has the most, where the money is theoretically left over — at least to some degree, no one is talking about confiscation, but the standard in the United States and Europe — to tax where there is more concentrated money and spend it where it is most needed,” he says.

“And for that we need to meet the richest — and then it’s no use having a definition of wealth that is just Neymar, right?”