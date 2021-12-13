Indiana Harnaaz Sandhu Goes Viral After Impersonating Cat

Indian woman Harnaaz Sandhu, winner of Miss Universe 2021, went viral on social media later and imitated a meowing cat during her appearance in the contest broadcast live around the world.

As soon as she was announced as the Top 16 among the competition’s semi-finalists, presenter Steve Harvey asked what the candidate’s talent would be. “I didn’t expect to do this in front of the world, but I have to do it, I have no other option. I love animals and I love imitating cats. Get ready,” he replied, before starting to meow.

The act took many people by surprise:

Such a performance was not expected.

Some people found the moment embarrassing:

But Miss gained many fans from that moment:

There were those who pointed out that the imitation saved the event:

And whoever thought it might have affected the exhibition of the contest:

Some even say that Harnaaz may be able to communicate with cats:

In any case, apparently, the imitation was lucky for the Indian woman, who returned to the house crowned Miss Universe:

