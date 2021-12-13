Indiana Harnaaz Sandhu Goes Viral After Impersonating Cat
Indian woman Harnaaz Sandhu, winner of Miss Universe 2021, went viral on social media later and imitated a meowing cat during her appearance in the contest broadcast live around the world.
As soon as she was announced as the Top 16 among the competition’s semi-finalists, presenter Steve Harvey asked what the candidate’s talent would be. “I didn’t expect to do this in front of the world, but I have to do it, I have no other option. I love animals and I love imitating cats. Get ready,” he replied, before starting to meow.
