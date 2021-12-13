Indiana Harnaaz Sandhu Goes Viral After Impersonating Cat

Indian woman Harnaaz Sandhu, winner of Miss Universe 2021, went viral on social media later and imitated a meowing cat during her appearance in the contest broadcast live around the world.

As soon as she was announced as the Top 16 among the competition’s semi-finalists, presenter Steve Harvey asked what the candidate’s talent would be. “I didn’t expect to do this in front of the world, but I have to do it, I have no other option. I love animals and I love imitating cats. Get ready,” he replied, before starting to meow.

The act took many people by surprise:

Such a performance was not expected.

Miss India. Whw what was that???? Did she imitate a cat on Stage? Was that right? — ary (@182Aryelle) December 13, 2021

Miss India imitated a cat?? — Amanda 🐞 can’t stop rewatching #ZoeysChristmas (@sinoladybug) December 13, 2021

Some people found the moment embarrassing:

But Miss gained many fans from that moment:

miss india deserves this crown just for the perfect imitation of a cat on the roof — higor(shit) ⭐️ (@higoroq) December 13, 2021

There were those who pointed out that the imitation saved the event:

I just don’t say that this party turned into a funeral because Miss India gave me a good laugh imitating cat #MissUniverse — paw (@patricialhaes) December 13, 2021

And whoever thought it might have affected the exhibition of the contest:

Miss India just imitated a cat in Miss Universe

I think that’s why they aren’t broadcasting on any channel — Read$ (@analy_loyal) December 13, 2021

Some even say that Harnaaz may be able to communicate with cats:

In any case, apparently, the imitation was lucky for the Indian woman, who returned to the house crowned Miss Universe: