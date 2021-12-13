Inflation makes turkey more expensive and changes options for Christmas dinner

Who plans to build a christmas menu more affordable should leave the turkey aside and opt for pork and chicken. This is because, in the year of double-digit inflation, it is necessary to create alternative items that weigh less on the pocket.

THE pork shank price, for example, dropped 1.27% in 12 months, making the product more prominent in supermarkets and also on the menus of restaurants that offer ready-to-eat supper.

THE turkey and cod replacement can help anyone who wants to make the party fit the budget. Promotional combos with poultry and pork are already offered in many places. A supermarket chain in Paraná and Santa Catarina bought 16% more hogs for this year, expecting better sales.

Offer of smaller portions

According to data from the Consumer Price Index – Internal Availability (IPC-DI) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, despite the drop in the price of ham, pork loin rose 4.36% in the 12-month period.

Chicken was 24.28% in the same period. The bird’s climb was even smaller compared to that of the chester, which was 33% in one year.

“This Christmas we will still feel the reflex of food inflation that we have seen since last year, being impacted by costs arising from climate and exchange problems, especially in poultry”, declared Matheus Peçanha, economist at Ibre/FGV.

For experts, the tip is to bet on simpler dishes, with pork, sausage, in addition to smaller portions or different cuts, in the case of poultry. The tips are for those who do not want to give up their favorite delicacy during the end of the year celebrations without spending too much.