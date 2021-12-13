Inflation surpasses 10% even with BC in the hands of ‘hard-line’ economists

Not even a central bank board with economists with a hard-line profile — or more orthodox, in the parlance of the medium — was able to contain inflation under Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

While the BC of the previous government delivered the country with inflation running at around 2%, the current board saw the IPCA, the official price index, surpassing 10% in the 12-month period up to September. The latest number indicates inflation of 10.74% in the 12 months to November.

The phenomenon draws attention because, among the nine members of the BC board —which includes the president, Roberto Campos Neto— appear professionals, in key positions, more in tune with the financial market and with conservative ideas when it comes to fighting the inflation.

In the view of these economists, controlling inflation is essential for economic growth. And the tool to achieve this is the interest rate: when prices rise, the Selic (the economy’s base rate) must also rise. This helps, in theory, to reduce consumption and curb prices.

That’s why, with the acceleration of inflation since the second half of 2020, the BC started to raise interest rates in March of this year.

Interest and inflation rose

Appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro, Campos Neto took part in BC decisions on interest rates from March 2019, along with new directors. It is this BC summit that sets the Selic level, always considering inflation.

Below, you can see the most recent interest rate movement in relation to the IPCA.

Inflation accumulated in 12 months x interest

January 2021: 4.56% (IPCA); two% (Selic)

(IPCA); (Selic) March 2021: 6.1% (IPCA); 2.75% (Selic)

(IPCA); (Selic) May 2021: 8.06% (IPCA); 3.50% (Selic)

(IPCA); (Selic) June 2021: 8.35% (IPCA); 4.25% (Selic)

(IPCA); (Selic) August 2021: 9.68% (IPCA); 5.25% (Selic)

(IPCA); (Selic) September 2021: 10.25% (IPCA); 6.25% (Selic)

(IPCA); (Selic) October 2021: 10.67% (IPCA); 7.75% (Selic)

(IPCA); (Selic) November 2021: 10.74% (IPCA); 9.25% (Selic)

The numbers show that, despite the BC’s board of directors having raised the Selic rate since March, inflation accumulated in 12 months continues to accelerate.

These IPCA percentages reflect what Brazilians have noticed in their daily lives: higher prices in supermarkets, gas stations, energy bills.

Interest makes economic recovery difficult

One of the criticisms made by alternative economists – or heterodox, who oppose the orthodox – is that the BC is raising interest rates at a time when the country is still struggling to recover from the crisis caused by the pandemic.

With higher interest rates, they say, the recovery of economic activity and jobs, for example, becomes even more difficult.

Another common criticism, even among economists who work in the financial market, is that the BC would have taken a long time to start the process of raising interest rates, despite the fact that, on its board, there are hard-line economists.

hardline tradition

Since the beginning of the 1990s, most of the central positions in the Central Bank’s management have been occupied by hard-line economists. Many graduated from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) of Rio de Janeiro, an institution identified with orthodoxy.

More recently, the presence of economists with extensive experience in the financial market, and not necessarily in universities, also draws attention.

Among the main positions at the BC’s current summit, the institution’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, graduated and did a master’s degree from the University of California, in the United States. Before becoming president of BC, he worked in the financial market, with an emphasis on his time at Banco Santander.

After leaving BC, the current director of Economic Policy, Fabio Kanczuk, graduated in electronic engineering from ITA (Instituto Tecnológico da Aeronáutica) and then completed his master’s and doctoral studies at the University of California. His replacement will be economist Diogo Abry Guillen, who made his career at Itaú Asset and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from PUC-Rio.

Also starting out, BC’s Financial System Organization director, João Manoel Pinho de Mello, has a background in business administration, but has a master’s degree in economics from PUC-Rio. His replacement will be economist Renato Dias de Brito, graduated and master at PUC-Rio.

The current director of International Affairs, Fernanda Guardado, graduated, masters and doctorate from PUC-Rio.

These are some of the most recent examples.

model reviews

Economist Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, professor at PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) of São Paulo and president of the Federal Council of Economics (Cofecon), says that the error lies in the model adopted by hard-line economists.

According to him, the inflation targeting regime, in force in Brazil since 1999, induces the BC to imagine that all inflation is “demand” (excess consumption). The reasoning is that gasoline prices, for example, are rising at gas stations because there is greater demand for the fuel in Brazil — which is not always true. To fight inflation, the BC ends up raising interest rates (which inhibits consumption).

The economist says that current inflation is more linked to factors such as the rise of oil in international markets, the rise in food prices, such as soybeans, around the world, the drought in several regions of the country and the high dollar. In practice, it is “supply inflation” (the prices of things sold are already high).

Lacerda —who is heterodox— claims that it would be more effective to control inflation if the government changed the indexation of fuel prices.

In other words, if oil increased abroad, there would be no automatic transfer of the cost to the final point. The proposal is controversial.

He also suggests a more active stance on the exchange rate. The idea is for the BC to use available tools, such as its dollar reserves, to keep the US currency at lower levels in times of greater pressure. This could be done by selling dollars in the financial market.

For the economist, there is a lack of greater diversity in the BC’s board of directors to discuss alternatives like these.

The ideal would be for you to have a diversity of theoretical lines. Even among those from PUC-Rio there is already a diversity. see the [economista] André Lara Resende, who has different positions [dos economistas linha -dura]. All diversity would be in favor of Brazil. The prevalence of a single theoretical line limits this diversity.

Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, economist

BC is firm, but government spending hinders

Economist Wilson Luiz Rotatori Correa, professor at the UFJF (Federal University of Juiz de Fora), says that, even with a hard-line BC, government spending has hindered the control of inflation.

With the government maintaining expenses above revenues — which fuels inflation — it is difficult for the BC to hold prices only by raising interest rates.

Indeed, there is a board with a hard-line bias. The BC may even be hard-line and make the move it is doing now, to raise interest rates, already thinking about 2022. But if there is no help in the fiscal part [gastos], which depends on the Executive and Congress, the BC’s ability to control inflation is called into question

Wilson Luiz Rotatori Correa, economics professor

For André Perfeito, chief economist at brokerage Necton, the fact that the BC has a hard-line bias does not mean that it will manage to control prices. This is because much of the pressure today is the result of “supply shocks” — such as the rise in fuel prices around the world or the increase in the energy bill due to the drought in Brazil.

The fact that inflation has risen in the hands of the orthodox sometimes has nothing to do with orthodoxy or heterodoxy. Sometimes there are shocks and there is not much to do. You have to wait to pass. But that might start some arguments. Since 2008, central bank policy has been the subject of debate. This debate has not yet entered Brazil, but it has to come from society, which will discuss the issues. What is the use of the BC with an instrument, which is the interest rate, trying to balance so many things at the same time?

André Perfect, economist

Central Bank does not comment

wanted by UOL, the BC said it would comment on its action against inflation.