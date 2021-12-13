initiatives by artists and personalities against prejudice

Several cases started to appear, affecting different people in different countries at the same time. There was no treatment, as little was known about the infection. Was it a virus? Bacterium? Caught in the air? The answers began to be answered over time, associated with the development of research and treatment of patients. Unfortunately, many died from the disease.

Are we talking about Covid-19? No! We are talking about HIV/AIDS. December is the thematic month of action against HIV/AIDS in Brazil and, despite advances in the treatment and prevention of people, the virus and the disease are still highly stigmatized. If in 2021 – almost 2022 – fake news and misinformation pop up out there, even with a world of news in the palm of your hand, imagine in the 80s or 90s.

When it comes to HIV/Aids, many people already remember personalities like Cazuza, Freddie Mercury, among others. However, others prefer not to talk about the disease, as it is something personal and their right to maintain privacy about their health status. In addition, stigma and disrespect still hang over the disease and it is justifiable for someone to prefer not to reveal their HIV status or to address the issue publicly.

Freddie Mercury and Renato Russo, on the contrary, did it. because the work of both performed in life, by itself, already proves that no one can be reduced to a diagnosis, given the genius and talent that both the singer of Banda Queen and Legião Urbana had.

Faced with the dramatic picture of loss and prejudice, different personalities at different times in history, committed to devoting part of their lives to activism for the most basic rights of people living with HIV/AIDS. Some other artists, in turn, aware of the prominent position they occupied, approached AIDS in a humanized way, in the sense of reducing discrimination against those who were already debilitated in a time when effective treatment did not yet exist. Below, we list some of the personalities who, in some way, publicly echoed their actions for the right, respect and access to health services for people living with HIV in the world.

Madonna

In addition to her performances, songs and talent, the queen of pop is also known for her strong stand and action in defense of the rights of women and minorities. The album Like a Prayer, 1989, had a booklet with information about the transmission of HIV, but also a reflection on respect and empathy for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Insert for Like a Prayer, Madonna, 1989 – Author’s Archive

In 1992, the singer traveled the world with her “Blond Ambition Tour”, at the same time that the AIDS epidemic affected, mainly, the LGBTQIA+ community. During the shows, Madonna made several interventions and speeches about HIV/Aids, which was pejoratively labeled as “cancer-gay” at the time. Keith Haring, a well-known New York graphic artist, was one of several friends Madonna lost to AIDS in the early 1990s. Haring was even the one who took Madonna to the New York nightclubs where she started her career. In the album erotica, the lyrics of the song “In this life” address the grief caused by losing a person as a result of something new that had probably arrived, the HIV virus and the singer dedicated the song to her friends.

“Sitting on a park bench

thinking of a friend of mine

He was only twenty three years old

gone before the right time

This came without warning

He didn’t want his friends watching him cry

I knew the day was dawning

And I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye…”

(“In this life”, Madonna, 1992.)

Recently, even with all the information and ease of access, rapper DaBaby uttered lies about HIV/Aids and Madonna responded to the rapper’s comments on her social networks:

If you’re going to make hateful comments to the LGBTQIA+ community about HIV/AIDS, get the facts. After decades of hard-won scientific research, there are medicines that save the lives of children born with HIV and people who contract HIV. These new antiretrovirals can keep a person healthy for the rest of their lives. HIV is not transmitted next to anyone in a crowd.”

Rita Lee

Singer Rita Lee was perhaps the first Brazilian artist to talk about HIV at a time when little was said about it and misinformation and prejudice were wide open. In 1985, Rita and her husband Roberto Carvalho released the album Rita and Roberto in which was the song “Virus of love”. It is worth remembering that, in 1985, being diagnosed with AIDS was almost a death sentence due to the scarcity of therapies and even little knowledge about an infectious disease that was spreading and rapidly debilitating patients.

“…the love virus Within the Beira people chaos 42 degrees of contented fever…”

(“Love virus”, Rita Lee, 1985.)

In an interview with Sarah Oliveira, the singer revealed that she lost friends who died as a result of AIDS and that “Love virus” was composed with spoken sentences and even feelings that her friends revealed to have with the disease installed in the body.

Cazuza

♫ Brazil, show your face! ♪

Agenor de Miranda Araújo Neto, known as Cazuza, publicly fought a battle against AIDS when he faced the disease and talked about it. At a time when antiretroviral treatment was not universal as it is today in the SUS, the singer was divided between Boston and Rio de Janeiro to treat the disease. It was between these comings and goings that he composed the song “Ideologia” from the album of the same name in 1988.

“…my pleasure Now it’s life-threatening…”

(“Ideology”, Cazuza, 1998.)

AZT was the only drug that made up antiretroviral therapy until then. At the time, he was able to give the patient some survival; however, adverse reactions were strong, which drastically reduced the quality of life of those who, at least, were able to take the medication. When Cazuza composed “Ideology”, he faced, in addition to Aids, side effects such as lipodystrophy. However, the poet from Rio de Janeiro, despite his health status, managed to produce songs that won several awards throughout Brazil, given the quality of his work, that is, his health status did not impede his intellectual capacity.

Cazuza in his show “Ideologia” – Publicity

In 1989, the magazine Look invited the singer to print one of his covers. The mother, Lucinha Araújo, says that when he was invited, Cazuza was excited to be able to talk about his work and also address causes, including AIDS. However, the report aired marks a sad chapter in the Brazilian print media, as it reduced Cazuza to a diagnosis and sentenced “The victim of AIDS is dying in the public square.”

Lucinha, on different occasions, said that her son, when he saw that cover, got sick and had to be hospitalized. After that, he won the 1989 Sharp Award for “Brasil”, considered the song of the year. Cazuza, when publicly showing his efforts for life, said he couldn’t tell Brazil to show its face if it didn’t show his, facing head-on the challenge of restoring his health, while singing, writing and selling out shows across the country.

Elizabeth Taylor

Liz Taylor, as she is also known, was a renowned actress who was successful in several productions, including the anthology Cleopatra, 1963. Among several awards, she won two Oscars for best actress and a Golden Globe.

He was one of the first celebrities to participate in activism on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS, creating, in 1985, the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR). amFAR is a non-profit organization that supports research on HIV/AIDS, in addition to developing actions on HIV prevention and expanding access to care and treatment for people, seeking to guarantee their basic rights.

When he learned that his friend Rock Hudson had AIDS, Taylor organized an event to raise funds for research on the disease, raising more than $1,300,000. However, he considered the amount low and auctioned off several jewels from his collection to encourage research and treatments.

Liz Taylor at The Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundatio – Etaf

In 1991, she founded the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation (Etaf), again in a period of much ignorance, prejudice and fear of a silent and highly stigmatizing disease. Liz, being a renowned Hollywood actress, fostered dialogue, aroused people’s interest and, above all, humanized people living with HIV/AIDS at the time. He might not have been concerned or dedicated part of his life to action for people’s civil rights, but aware of his role, he put the subject “AIDS and activism” on another level.

Magic Johnson

In 1991, Magic Johnson was one of the biggest standouts in the NBA and accumulated championships wearing the jersey of his team, the Lakers. In November of that year, he announced that he had contracted the HIV virus, surprising everyone. An act of courage, done at a time when little was said about the disease, except through stigmatization and prejudice when attributing AIDS only to gays.

“We think that only gay people can contract the AIDS virus, which will never happen to us. It can happen to anyone. It happened to me.”

(Magic Johnson, 1991.)

In 1992, the player received the Star Game’s Most Valuable Player award and brought home the Barcelona Olympics gold medal. This only demonstrates that it is possible to be healthy and have a normal life, even with a diagnosis.

Johnson reports that given his statement, many players were afraid to touch him during matches. At one of the championships, he cut his arm during the game, which caused panic among those in the gym watching the pre-game of the 1993 NBA season. After this event, he decided to move away from the courts. However, he returned in 1996 as the Lakers coach and became a partner in the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, both American basketball teams. Today Johnson is one of the most successful athletes in the world. In 2015, Forbes placed him on the list of California’s 50 Most Powerful Sports.

Sandra Brea

Sandra Bréa was an actress from Rio de Janeiro who participated in several productions, including soap operas and movies. In 1997, knowing of his HIV diagnosis, he participated in the soap opera Zaza, from Rede Globo, talking about their efforts against the disease, but, above all, against prejudice.

Every person who has had or is in close contact with death learns to give more value to small things. Learn to give yourself to your friends, to your people. Fighting, fighting for your life. The most important thing is that after AIDS, my name Sandra was not just Sandra, but Sandra Amor. And my love is my fight and I call everyone to that fight: the fight against prejudice.” (Sandra Bréa, Novel Zaza, 1997.)

If in 2021 it is still taboo to talk about certain subjects on open TV, imagine in 1997… Sandra, aware of her role as an artist and citizen, went to prime time at the country’s largest broadcaster at a time when social networks and television was one of the sources of information. It was not talking about AIDS, but about love, respect, health and, above all, citizenship.

Princess Diana

Lady Di and her solidarity with the person diagnosed with AIDS – YouTube

Lady Di, the people’s princess, has marked history in AIDS activism with a handshake. Simple, but impactful in a time when people living with HIV/AIDS were synonymous with death and fear. Diana’s act, when greeting a patient undergoing treatment for the disease, humanized those who lived under the judgment of others, uninformed due to ignorance and prejudice. In 1991, Diana came to Brazil and, among various events on the agenda, visited an orphanage for children with AIDS, located in Febem, today Fundação Casa.

Despite her tragic death in 1998, Diana’s legacy of simplicity, humility and empathy persists. The Diana Award, a humanitarian honor awarded by the British government since 1999, in honor of the princess, among other initiatives, honors people who lead efforts to end the stigma that is still associated with HIV.