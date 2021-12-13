Innovation in Whatsapp: Messages sent 7 days ago can now be deleted

Attention, Brazilians! According to WABetaInfo, the Whatsapp is testing an update to the “Erase for All” feature. The portal identified in the desktop version (2.2147.4) of the messenger, the extension of the time limit for a message to be deleted.

It is currently possible to delete a message within 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds after it is sent. With the improved function, the user can delete content within 7 days and 8 minutes. The measure is still under development, so it is possible that it will undergo modifications until its release.

Recently the messenger implemented a tool for creating stickers from the device’s photos. Users can customize stickers with emojis and other props.

WABetaInfo also discovered in the beta version for iOS, the possibility to change the speed of forwarded audios. The feature is still under development but may be available soon.

Whatsapp can be blocked by refusing terms

Recently, there was an expectation that the Whatsapp block or limit account functionality for users who do not accept the new privacy policy. However, Brazil’s most used messaging app has backtracked on its decision to block or limit this function.

Thus, those who did not accept the “Terms of Service” will continue to use the platform’s tools. In addition, any punishments for those who rejected the application’s criteria were suspended.

However, according to the latest website releases WABetaInfo, failure to comply with the obligation to accept WhatsApp’s privacy conditions may compromise the application’s business profile accounts.

Considering the information, professional accounts using Facebook’s cloud providers will not receive messages from users who do not accept the new membership terms. The measure can negatively impact many institutions that use the messenger with recurrence, such as the SAC.

Therefore, refusing to have data shared with Facebook can reduce users’ access to their business accounts.

Whatsapp says

THE Whatsapp informed that it will continue guiding its users to accept the update, even when they are going to use some optional features, such as communicating “with a company that is receiving support from Facebook”.

“The publication of WhatsApp Beta Info says that WhatsApp is working on tools to fulfill these promises and ensure that it will let anyone, who has not yet done so, do so when they want to use a feature related to the update in question for the first time” , says the application’s specialized portal.

However, according to the company, the information published by WABetaInfo do not proceed by saying that the Whatsapp is planning to comment on the matter, as so far there is nothing new about the case. In this sense, it remains to wait for the company’s next announcement about the situation.