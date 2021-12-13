International Megaoperation Discovers New Scam to Illegally Enter US: Families | Fantastic

THE human trafficking is the crime that, this year alone, moved BRL 8 billion in Brazil, according to the estimate of the Federal Police. The organization, in the last two weeks, carried out operations together with Interpol in search of gangs that make illegal immigration a business.

To escape inspection, the bandits have changed their strategy and are now creating fake families to facilitate the illegal entry of immigrants into the United States.

Fantastic had access with exclusivity The investigation details, criminals’ audios and court-authorized wiretapping. The special report is by Mohamed Saigg, Raphael Nascimento and Pedro Figueiredo.

Children rented. Arranged marriages. fake families. Strategies used by human traffickers to circumvent the new immigration rules in the United States.

Criminals who were the target of an international operation by the Federal Police and Interpol. In all, 216 people were arrested in 34 countries.

the Fantastic ran four Brazilian states that were also targeted by the Operation Turquoise to hear the victims and bring out the details of these investigations..

You will see in the video report above:

How did the passport issuance scheme in Mantenópolis (ES) – In a two-year period, there were more than 400 issues in the city, which has 15 thousand inhabitants;

– In a two-year period, there were more than 400 issues in the city, which has 15 thousand inhabitants; THE story of an alleged family – consisting of a couple and a child – who decided to take out passports . The agents realized that 9 months before the child’s birth, the mother was in the United States and the father in Brazil. The boy was registered in Cuparaque – a small town of about 5,000 inhabitants in the interior of Minas Gerais;

. The agents realized that 9 months before the child’s birth, the mother was in the United States and the father in Brazil. The boy was registered in Cuparaque – a small town of about 5,000 inhabitants in the interior of Minas Gerais; Who is, and how he acts, the so-called “King of the Coyotes” . The Fantastic has access to conversations, which show the boldness and coldness of the criminal – and the creation of fake families;

. The Fantastic has access to conversations, which show the boldness and coldness of the criminal – and the creation of fake families; People who got off a plane with refuge request ready and with an arranged marriage . The situation caught the attention of the police, who discovered that it was an international human trafficking gang that brought immigrants from Bangladesh to São Paulo. According to investigations, the gang was forging sham marriages and stable unions.

. The situation caught the attention of the police, who discovered that it was an international human trafficking gang that brought immigrants from Bangladesh to São Paulo. According to investigations, the gang was forging sham marriages and stable unions. THE trafficking in people with people from the victim’s own family. And the approach is even stronger in cities close to borders, such as in the west of Paraná.

