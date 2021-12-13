International press echoes conviction of defendants in jury at nightclub Kiss | Rio Grande do Sul

At BBC, from England, the headline highlighted the four convicted of the fire. The report recalled that “the disaster, one of the deadliest fires in Brazil, led to a review of safety rules in nightclubs and similar places”.
The Argentine newspaper la national highlighted the ten days of trial and nine years of waiting, in addition to the penalties applied to Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Luciano Bonilha and Marcelo de Jesus. “In Brazil they condemn those accused of the fire in a disco that left 242 dead”, he published.
The portal Infobae, from Buenos Aires, stressed that “the convicts left the court in freedom, as they were benefited by a habeas corpus“.
Argentine portal Infobae: “The Brazilian justice condemned those accused of the fire that left 242 dead at the Kiss discotheque in Brazil” — Photo: Reproduction
In Europe, the channel France 24 and the news agency EFE, from Spain, also reported the conviction of the defendants. the indian portal WION highlighted the classification for eventual intent in the headline.
The Russian channel’s Spanish service RT he also covered the jury’s results, saying: “Four convicts in Brazil for the fire in a disco that left 242 dead and more than 600 injured.”
The English page of the Al Jazeera, Qatar’s TV station, cited that “Kiss nightclub owners and band members were found guilty of murder and attempted murder.”
At the time, the fire made headlines in the main newspapers and news portals in the world.
TV Al Jazeera reported on the jury: “Corte do Brasil condemns four for fire in a nightclub that killed 242” — Photo: Reproduction