Iron ore advances with expectation of stimulus from China

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore rose more than 7% in Singapore amid expectations that China will increase stimulus next year to boost the economy. Prices also advanced in Dalian.

Singapore futures extended the four-week streak of gains, the longest period of appreciation since May, with the potential to close at the highest rate since the end of October. Economists predict the country will start injecting fiscal stimulus in early 2022 as Chinese government officials say key targets for 2022 include neutralizing growth pressures and stabilizing the economy, though constraints on the housing sector are likely to remain.

At the end of the three-day Central Economic Work Conference, Communist Party leaders said on Friday that the priority for next year is to “ensure stability”. They also promised to maintain a flexible and appropriate monetary stance.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“The market’s focus has recently returned to the policy side,” according to Huatai Futures. “Although weak real estate data has pulled the ferrous metals market down, the outlook for next year is not as pessimistic based on China’s overall ‘stability’ target.”

The iron ore market was marked by volatility this year. Restrictions on production and pollution hit consumption and turmoil in the real estate sector dampened construction activity. The price of the commodity used in steelmaking has fallen by nearly half from its May high, though it has been supported recently by improving demand.

In Singapore, iron ore futures contracts rose 7.2%, to $116.15 a ton, and were traded at $115.30 at 3:30 pm local time. Prices in Dalian closed up 4.5%, while steel rebar and hot rolled coil rose by at least 2.1% in Shanghai.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

Related