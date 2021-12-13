Is a cold bath really good for your health?

THE cold shower it has long been regarded as beneficial to health, but the initial reasons and method were far from scientific. Psychiatrists, for example, in the early nineteenth century, gave cold baths, they said, to cool the brain. The truth is that after such a long time, there are still people who believe that a cold shower serves to control certain physiological impulses.

What is concretely known is that some studies showed that people who took a cold shower in the morning, in turn, had greater immunity to diseases than those who took a hot shower. The research was conducted in the Netherlands and involved around 3,000 people divided into two groups: those taking a cold shower and those taking a hot shower.

The truth is that other research has indicated how much a cold shower, in fact, is good for your health. One of the benefits of a cold shower is to combat stress and improve the immune system. Another benefit pointed out by the researchers is that a cold shower leaves the body in alert state and this contributes to a motivation to work on a daily basis.

Many people are joining the cold bath in rivers and lakes. This is because they believe it is very good for the body and mind. Because of this, scientists struggle to understand the link between the physiology of cold water immersion and the well-being of the body. Some studies have shown that cold water baths trigger increases in dopamine, serotonin and b-endorphins.

This would be able to cause a kind of “quick stress” in the body that causes, consequently, a well-being. It is still unclear why a cold shower can prevent some illnesses. However, it is believed to be related to the immune system response.

The truth is that a good cold shower can make all the difference in our willingness to work. People who wake up with a hangover, for example, take a cold shower and feel their body improve.