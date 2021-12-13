Is it worth it to sell Itaú shares to buy Nubank?

Last week was marked by the event that many considered the most important of the year in the market: the IPO of Nubank. The roxinho, who won the hearts of many Brazilians, did not look bad. Priced your offer at $9, the top of the range, and raised $2.6 billion.

In the premiere, its shares in New York soared 14%, while the BDRs at B3 they rose almost 15%. The bank ended the week valued at US$ 54.6 billion and now it’s the financial institution most valuable in Latin America.

To get an idea of ​​Nubank’s feat in Brazil, only the OK (VALLEY3) (BRL 388 billion) and the Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) (R$ 400 billion) are worth more than the digital bank.

All traditional banks follow with a lower market value than Nubank, when compared in the same currency. The closest is the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) (BRL 205 billion).

It does not stop there. By Japanese investment bank calculations SoftBank, the company may have between 100 million and 150 million customers in five years and be worth up to $300 billion.

Looking at these numbers, it seems to be impossible not to become a partner of roxinho. But is it really? THE Money Times spoke with analysts to understand if it is worth investing in Nubank – more than that, if it is the case of getting rid of the shares of traditional banks, such as Itaú, to buy shares of the newcomer.

different animals

According to analysts, despite the market value comparison between Itaú and Nubank, the two are companies from different segments.

THE fintech was rated as a technology company, not a bank, recalls analyst Sidney Lima of analyst firm Top Gain.

“Nubank enters a sector of technology companies, including the valuations published are compared as a reference to companies in the technology segment. What can be more subjective and not as exact as a traditional bank”, he says.

Enrico Cozzolino, analyst at raise, points out that future prospects favor banks more. To make this exchange would be to sell the right thing to buy the doubtful one, according to him.

“We believe that Nubank’s shares are expensive in this current scenario of the Stock Exchange. It may even go up, but there are more interesting risks-returns for the long term. You can’t nail it when it will in fact make a profit or a profit greater than the banks”, he adds.

It’s the Inter (BIDI11)? The Menin family bank even announced that it was packed and ready to leave Brazil towards the United States. However, the fall in shares hampered the plans.

“Banco Inter makes a profit every quarter and Nubank is doing it now. I feel more secure in Inter’s business model than Nubank”, argues the analyst at empiricus, Larissa Lent.

Bubble?

In Lima’s assessment of Top Gain, Nubank’s IPO values ​​were driven by visibility, aggressive marketing strategy and amplified use of the company’s own customer base.

“However, most of these people have no idea of ​​the indicators that determine the fair price of a company. And in this, many must be harmed”, he predicts.

For him, the price of paper from fintech should undergo corrections in the future. Returning to the current level would be difficult, given the unfavorable macro scenario, “which we have recently witnessed in most IPOs of Brazilian companies in our B3”.

“I am cautious about the real possibility of a very intense correction movement”, he says. “Even with the price reduction, I still believe it is not a very financially viable investment, precisely because it is still expensive”.

When will it make a profit?

Just before making its IPO, Nubank had announced its first half-year profit, of BRL 70 million. However, the analyst at Empiricus recalls that it is necessary to look at this figure a little more carefully.

“It’s very common for companies to accelerate to show profits before the IPO”, he says.

For Levante, Nubank will not make a profit until at least 2023, as it will sacrifice its efficiency ratio to invest and grow.

“As of 2024, the company starts to present a growing ROE and begins to exercise a minimum dividend policy. In 15 years, the company has achieved a 25% ROE: the highest compared to the local industry”, he calculates.

In evaluating the BTG, fintech’s story is clearly a good one. THE institution has few doubts that Nubank can be profitable.

However, analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura say it is difficult to know exactly how profitable the business is.

“Given the deterioration of the Brazilian macro scenario, being prudent in relation to growth in 2022 will be the right strategy”, they argue.

In the view of analysts, three factors can contribute to Nubank increasing its profits:

Continuous increase in the monthly customer asset base;

Increase in ARPAC (Average Revenue Per Asset Customer) as more products are developed and engagement increases;

Reduce cost per customer as the group gains scale;

* With information from Agência Estado and Bloomberg