Israel hosts Miss Universe final despite boycott calls | World

The Miss Universe final takes place this Sunday (12) in the Israeli city of Eilat despite calls for a boycott in support of the Palestinian cause. Women aged between 18 and 28 from 80 countries compete in the contest.

The 70th edition of the contest, celebrated for the first time in Israel, must take into account the coronavirus pandemic, and especially the emergency caused by the omicron variant.

According to calculations by the organizers, the coronation ceremony will be watched by 600 million viewers in 172 countries.

Among the participants are Miss Morocco, Kaouthar Benhalima, and Miss Bahrain, Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose countries normalized relations with Israel last year.

The South African Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts had urged its candidate not to go to Eilat, arguing “the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinians”.

Despite these appeals, Lalela Mswane traveled to the Red Sea resort, where the ceremony is held.

Palestinian organizations have also asked candidates not to attend the event.

“We advise all participants to withdraw to avoid any complicity with Israel’s apartheid regime and its violation of Palestinian human rights,” urged the Palestinian Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel.

In an interview with AFP in Jerusalem in November, Miss Universe currently holding the title, Andrea Meza of Mexico, said the contest should be held outside politics.

“Miss Universe is neither a political nor a religious movement,” Meza declared.

Indonesia and Malaysia, countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, did not send candidates, but claimed difficulties linked to the pandemic.

The UAE also did not send a representative “due to weather problems” during the national Miss tryouts. Unlike those mentioned above, the country has normalized relations with Israel.

Participants arrived in Israel at the end of last month and have since visited sites, coming to terms with criticism for their lack of cultural sensitivity.

During a visit to the Bedouin city of Rahat, they wore dresses with traditional Palestinian embroidery while rolling vine leaves, which Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez described in a tweet as “a day in the life of a Bedouin”.

In Israel, the Bedouins, traditionally nomadic people, belong to the community of Palestinian citizens of the Hebrew State, which has long complained of discrimination by the Israeli authorities in the areas of housing and education.