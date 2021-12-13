Israel prohibits travel to Great Britain, Denmark and Belgium on behalf of Ômicron

Israel announced this Sunday (12) that it was adding Great Britain, Denmark and Belgium to its “red” list of countries that Israelis are banned from visiting, citing concern over the spread of the variant micron.

So far, 55 cases of the variant have been detected in the country.

Travel restrictions for the three countries will take effect on Wednesday (15), according to an Israeli health official at a news conference.

Israel has already banned foreigners to try to curb infection rates.

Belgium was the first European country to register a case of B.1.1.529. As for Great Britain, the level of alert against the Covid-19 in response to spread of the Ômicron variant.

The United States also adopted measures against travel to Denmark.

In a statement, the government said that “early evidence shows that Ômicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that the vaccine’s protection against the new strain is reduced.”

In early November, the World Health Organization (WHO) said European countries needed to work harder to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of deaths and new cases increased.

*With information from Reuters