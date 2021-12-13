It is sad that Brazil needs justice in public health

For immunologist Gustavo Cabral, columnist for VivaBem, “it is a little sad” that Brazil cannot depend only on the Executive Branch to carry out actions in the area of ​​public health, as is the case with the vaccine passport at airports.

“We have to need the Judiciary to have a public health action. This is inadmissible, unacceptable,” Gustavo Cabral told UOL News – Afternoon, columnist of UOL.

The immunologist’s criticism came in the wake of, last Saturday (11), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), having determined the mandatory requirement of the vaccine passport for travelers.

The minister’s decision, which responded to an action taken by the Network, goes against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which, not following recommendations from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), discarded the instituting of the vaccine passport.

Last Tuesday (07), the government had announced that it would impose a five-day quarantine and an RT-PCR test on unvaccinated travelers who wanted to enter Brazil, instead of adopting proof of vaccination.

For Barroso, however, a negative test or quarantine cannot be an option for a vaccination certificate because they are not easy to control measures, preventing the effectiveness of the measure.

For Cabral, Barroso’s decision came at a good time, saying it helps get infected people without vaccines into the country — “including bringing other variants that we probably haven’t detected yet,” he said.

