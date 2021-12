‘It’s covid’, speculate pedestrians about Liziane’s lack

This Sunday afternoon, the traditional secret friend dynamic took place in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), where all the ex-peons returned to headquarters and exchanged gifts.

Liziane Gutierrez, the first to be eliminated from the reality show, did not attend the activity and aroused the distrust of pedestrians. “What about Namaste?”, asked Rico Melquiades. “It’s covid,” fired Solange Gomes. Sthefane Matos asked who had given the information, and the ex-On Vacation With the Ex (MTV) replied: “Nobody knows. It came out of nowhere.”

Sol wanted to know if Rico had also heard the rumor and he replied: “No, I don’t know. You spoke. It came out of nowhere.” Then Aline scolded: “You can’t even comment on that, I think, friend”, and Bil also: “No, don’t comment on that, no”.

Fernanda Medrado, who withdrew from the reality show, and Nego do Borel, who was expelled, were also absent. The absence of the two had already been confirmed by RecordTV last week.

THE splash made contact with RecordTV to find out about the absence of the model, but still got no response.

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch

1 / 40 Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity Play/Playplus two / 40 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo Play/Playplus 3 / 40 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons Play/Playplus 4 / 40 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello Play/Playplus 5 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity Play/Playplus 6 / 40 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity Play/Playplus 7 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again Play/Playplus 8 / 40 The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters Play/Playplus 9 / 40 The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 10 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters Play/Playplus 11 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity Play/Playplus 12 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity Play/Playplus 13 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity Play/Playplus 14 / 40 The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity Play/Playplus 15 / 40 Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity Play/Playplus 16 / 40 The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity Play/Playplus 17 / 40 The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro back to activity Play/Playplus 18 / 40 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 19 / 40 Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity Play/Playplus 20 / 40 The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo during activity with pedestrians Play/Playplus 21 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo return to activity Play/Playplus 22 / 40 The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos during activity Play/Playplus 23 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity Play/Playplus 24 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile and Dynho at work Play/Playplus 25 / 40 Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity Play/Playplus 26 / 40 The Farm 2021: Erasmus and Sthe in special activity Play/Playplus 27 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo e Rico in activity Play/Playplus 28 / 40 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in special activity Play/Playplus 29 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity Play/Playplus 30 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Mussinzinho in special activity Play/Playplus 31 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange in activity Play/Playplus 32 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Rico and Mileide during activity Play/Playplus 33 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro during special activity Play/Playplus 34 / 40 Farm 2021: Gui Araujo returns in special activity Play/Playplus 35 / 40 The Farm 2021: Tati and Lari return in special activity Play/Playplus 36 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Bil and Tiago during activity Play/Playplus 37 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Aline and Marina in special activity Play/Playplus 38 / 40 The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves at work with ex-peons Play/Playplus 39 / 40 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile Returns for Special Activity Play/Playplus 40 / 40 The 2021 Farm: Tiago and Bil in special activity Play/Playplus