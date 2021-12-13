‘It’s covid’, speculate pedestrians about Liziane’s lack

This Sunday afternoon, the traditional secret friend dynamic took place in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), where all the ex-peons returned to headquarters and exchanged gifts.
Liziane Gutierrez, the first to be eliminated from the reality show, did not attend the activity and aroused the distrust of pedestrians. “What about Namaste?”, asked Rico Melquiades. “It’s covid,” fired Solange Gomes. Sthefane Matos asked who had given the information, and the ex-On Vacation With the Ex (MTV) replied: “Nobody knows. It came out of nowhere.”
Sol wanted to know if Rico had also heard the rumor and he replied: “No, I don’t know. You spoke. It came out of nowhere.” Then Aline scolded: “You can’t even comment on that, I think, friend”, and Bil also: “No, don’t comment on that, no”.
Fernanda Medrado, who withdrew from the reality show, and Nego do Borel, who was expelled, were also absent. The absence of the two had already been confirmed by RecordTV last week.
THE splash made contact with RecordTV to find out about the absence of the model, but still got no response.
