J repeats and ends up as Corinthians’ top scorer this season; see the last ten years

For the third time, Jô was Corinthians’ top scorer in a season. The feat happened in 2017, 2020 and now in 2021. This time, he scored ten goals, a number higher than last year, when he scored eight times. His best record was in the year that Timão was seven times champion of the Brasileirão. On that occasion, he shook the nets on 25 opportunities.

In addition to the striker, six other players share the Corinthians artillery list in the last ten years. Gustagol triumphed in 2019. Meanwhile, Jadson shone in two seasons, the first in 2015, when he shared the honor with Vagner Love, and the second in 2018. Romero was the goalscorer of 2016. Guerrero, on the other hand, repeated the achievement in 2013 and 2014. Finally, Paulinho was consecrated as the top scorer of 2012 – see the full list below.

Still on the 2021 season, even though he arrived at the club at the end of August, Róger Guedes is the second athlete with more goals. The shirt 123 had seven successful submissions. Right after, is Gustavo Silva, the main highlight before the arrival of the reinforcements. Mosquito accumulated six goals.

Then comes Mateus Vital, currently on loan to Panathinaikos, from Greece. The young man puffed up the nets five times, the same number as Fábio Santos. However, the left-back played more often and therefore had more chances to change the score – See all the players who scored goals with the Alvinegra shirt in the season below.

List of Corinthians top scorers in the last ten years

2021 – Jo (10 goals)

2020 – Jo (8 goals)

2019 – Gustavo (15 goals)

2018 – Jadson (15 goals)

2017 – Jo (25 goals)

2016 – Romero (15 goals)

2015 – Jadson and Vagner Love (16 goals)

2014 – Guerrero (16 goals)

2013 – Guerrero (18 goals)

2012 – Paulinho (13 goals)

Corinthians artillery in the 2021 season

