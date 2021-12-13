Jaa regains power after leaving Brazil and starts transforming the Corinthians base

The power struggle at Corinthians’ base has gained new chapters in recent days and could trigger numerous changes in the department. Among them, the Corinthians fan should see former steering wheel Márcio Bittencourt gain a new position and also the departure of some professionals brought in by former manager Carlos Brazil, who returned to Vasco da Gama.

The decisions that are being taken are subject to the presence of the board member Antônio Ribeiro, an influential figure in Parque São Jorge politics for three decades. jaja, as he is known at the club, does not have an official position at the base, but he returned to dealing with the cards in the department with the departure of Brazil.

THE Mine helm he found that, on the day after the ex-manager left Vasco, for example, the councilor confirmed to CT employees at the base that Márcio would be Brazil’s successor in the management – at this moment, the ex-wheel is responsible for a sector that never existed and was created to monitor loaned players.

The ex-wheel has been working in the youth category at Corinthians since 2017, passing through the most varied functions. In March of this year, he was reassigned to the position of coach of the Under-20 category, who was embarrassed when he was eliminated by União ABC-MS in the first round of the Copa do Brasil in the category.

This appointment of Márcio, which has not yet been made official by the club, would create an impasse regarding the division of power at the Corinthians base. All because, in theory, Bittencourt’s new role is the same as that of André Figueiredo, ex-Ceará, recently hired to take over in Brazil. The former player was announced on the 8th by Timão.

Whether under the reins of Figueiredo or Jaça, the tendency is for part of the team set up by the former manager to be disbanded by the end of the year. Brazil brought about 15 professionals in the middle of the year. At this moment there is an atmosphere of tension in the air due to the indefiniteness and possibilities of exits. The new management will have carte blanche from the board to reassemble the team of employees.

It is worth remembering that this possible revolution at the base takes place in the midst of the disclosure of a document from the Guidance Council (Cori) that nominated Jaça as director of youth football. This position currently belongs to Osvaldo Gomes Corrêa Neto, who, according to the same document, would become the general director of the base. According to the club, however, the information was a typo by Cori.

