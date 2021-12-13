JBS (JBSS3) acquires King’s Group and premium brands in Italy for €82 million

(disclosure)

JBS (JBSS3) signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the King ́s Group by its subsidiary Rigamonti, a global leader in the production of bresaola.

With the operation, JBS now has a presence in the three largest regions in Italy that produce delicatessen specialties – meat products such as bacon, ham, sausage – with seals that recognize the quality and unique characteristics of its products.

With an investment of €82 million (US$92.5 million), the company will take over four factories in Italy, in addition to the entire Principe operation in the United States, which includes a plant dedicated to slicing parts in New Jersey.

Present in the United States and in more than 20 countries, the King ́s Group is the market leader in the production of Prosciutto di San Daniele PDO and has a relevant role in the manufacture of Prosciutto di Parma PDO

The business also encompasses the commercial operation of two historic brands, known for their high quality in the Italian charcuterie market. The King’s brand, founded in 1907, and which has been recognized by the Italian government as a “Historical Brand of National Interest”, and the Principe brand, founded in 1945.

With this acquisition, Rigamonti also holds a 20% stake in Piggly, Italy’s first sustainable and 100% antibiotic-free pig farmer, with two production units.

